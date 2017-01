MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 103 Staff Picks

UFC Fight Night 103 goes down on Saturday evening and the MMASucka.com staff members came together to give their picks for the four main card fights.

The FOX Sports 1 main card kicks off with a flyweight bout between John Moraga and Sergio Pettis. Next up, Ben Saunders takes on Court McGee. In the evening’s co-main event, Joe Lauzon takes on Marcin Held and Yair Rodriguez squares off against the UFC hall of famer B.J. Penn.

Check out the MMASucka.com staff picks below.

Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn

Jeremy Brand – Rodriguez via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Rodriguez via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Rodriguez via Round 3 TKO

Nick Godin – Rodriguez via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Rodriguez via Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Rodriguez via Round 3 TKO

Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Jeremy Brand – Lauzon via Decision

Wesley Riddle – Lauzon via Decision

Mike Skytte – Held via Decision

Nick Godin – Lauzon via Decision

Jason Burgos – Held via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Lauzon via Decision

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

Jeremy Brand – Saunders via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Saunders via Decision

Mike Skytte – Saunders via Decision

Nick Godin – McGee via Decision

Jason Burgos – Saunders via Round 1 Submission

Suraj Sukumar – Saunders via Decision

John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Jeremy Brand – Moraga via Decision

Wesley Riddle – Pettis via Decision

Mike Skytte – Moraga via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Pettis via Decision

Jason Burgos – Pettis via Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Pettis via Decision

