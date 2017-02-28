Brian Stann and Nicole Dabeau named as 2017 Fighters Only World MMA Awards hosts

With the 2017 World MMA Awards just days away, Fighters Only® Magazine today announced that MMA great Brian Stann and celebrated actress Nicole Dabeau will host this year’s annual Awards gala. The star duo will take the stage Thursday, March 2nd live from inside The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian® Las Vegas.
“We are elated to have the duo of Brian Stann and Nicole Dabeau back to present the Fighters Only World MMA Awards ceremony for a third time,” said Rob Hewitt, CEO of Fighters Only. “Due to personal reasons they were unavailable to return last year, but it’s exciting to have them back on the stage again for what is shaping up to be another remarkable evening in MMA.”
Stann is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship® (UFC®) athlete, former WEC® Light Heavyweight Champion and also is a Silver Star recipient for his valor as a Marine in the United States Armed Forces. In addition to being an analyst for the FOX Network’s UFC broadcasts, Stann is also President and CEO of Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit organization that helps U.S. military veterans.
Nicole Dabeau is an American model and actress who graces televisions across the globe with a refreshing mix of whip-smart wit, breezy charm, and down-home spirit. A correspondent for such prestigious shows as Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, she is now the new face of Extra’s Spree cast. Nicole has covered many of the world’s most-watched events—from the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, to New York Fashion Week to the Sundance Film Festival.
The 2017 Fighters Only World MMA Awards take place live inside the Venetian Theatre on the world famous Las Vegas Strip this Thursday, March 2, and honors all the names and faces that makes the sport of MMA the most exciting live event in the world.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year
Michael Bisping
Donald Cerrone
Cody Garbrandt
Conor McGregor
Stipe Miocic
Female Fighter of the Year
Cris Cyborg
Angela Hill
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Angela Lee
Amanda Nunes
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
Yair Rodriguez
Cody Garbrandt
Doo Ho Choi
Derrick Lewis
Michael Page
International Fighter of the Year
Michael Bisping
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Conor McGregor
Gegard Mousasi
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fight of the Year
Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit (UFC 195)
Cub Swanson vs. Choo Ho Choi (UFC 206)
Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva (UFN 84)
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 (UFC 202)
Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson (Bellator 165)
Knockout of the Year
Anthony Johnson (vs. Glover Teixeira, UFC 202)
Landon Vannata (vs. John Makdessi, UFC 206)
Michael Page (vs. Cyborg Santos, Bellator 158)
Yair Rodriguez (vs. Andre Fili, UFC 197)
Michael Chandler (vs. Pitbull Freire, Bellator 157)
Submission of the Year
Ben Rothwell (vs. Josh Barnett, UFC on FOX 18)
Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)
Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)
MacKenzie Dern (vs. Montana Stewart, Legacy 61)
Thiago Moises (vs. David Catillo, RFA 35)
Comeback of the Year
Michael Bisping (vs. Anderson Silva, UFN 84)
Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)
Dan Henderson (vs. Hector Lombard, UFC 199)
Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)
Dominick Cruz (Career)
Upset of the Year
Michael Bisping (vs. Luke Rockhold, UFC 199)
Bryan Barberna (vs. Warlley Alves, UFC on FOX 18)
Joe Taimanglo (vs. Darrion Caldwell, Bellator 159)
Brandon Moreno (vs. Louis Smolka, UFN 96)
Zac Riley (vs. Hugo Viana, RFA 34)
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Jason Parillo
Din Thomas
John Kavanagh
Marcus Marinelli
Greg Jackson
Trainer of the Year
Jake Bonacci (S&C coach)
Mike Dolce (Nutrionist)
Lawrence Herrera (S&C coach)
Loren Landow (S&C coach)
George Lockhart (Nutrionist)
Gym of the Year
American Top Team
SBG Ireland
Jackson-Wink Arena
American Kickboxing Academy
Team Alpha Male
Referee of the Year
Marc Goddard
Herb Dean
John McCarthy
Yves Lavigne
Leon Roberts
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Arianny Celeste
Brittney Palmer
Mercedes Terrell
Carly Baker
Jhenny Andrade
Leading Man
Dana White
Scott Coker
Victor Cui
Marc Ratner
Jeff Novitzky
Best Promotion
UFC
Bellator MMA
One Championship
KSW
Legacy
Personality of the Year
Joe Rogan
Jimmy Smith
Jon Anik
Matt Serra
Brendan Schaub
Analyst of the Year
Brian Stann
Dan Hardy
Robin Black
Chael Sonnen
Dominick Cruz
Best MMA Programming
UFC Embedded
Ultimate Fighter
Lookin’ for a Fight
The MMA Hour
UFC Breakdown
MMA Media Source of the Year
MMA Junkie
MMA Fighting
Bloody Elbow
Sherdog
Flocombat
MMA Journalist of the Year
Ariel Helwani
Shaun Al-Shatti
Brett Okamoto
Ben Fowlkes
Karim Zidan
MMA Clothing and Equipment Brand of the Year
Hayabusa
Bad Boy
Virus
Everlast
Venum