Brian Stann and Nicole Dabeau named as 2017 Fighters Only World MMA Awards hosts

With the 2017 World MMA Awards just days away, Fighters Only® Magazine today announced that MMA great Brian Stann and celebrated actress Nicole Dabeau will host this year’s annual Awards gala. The star duo will take the stage Thursday, March 2nd live from inside The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian® Las Vegas.

“We are elated to have the duo of Brian Stann and Nicole Dabeau back to present the Fighters Only World MMA Awards ceremony for a third time,” said Rob Hewitt, CEO of Fighters Only. “Due to personal reasons they were unavailable to return last year, but it’s exciting to have them back on the stage again for what is shaping up to be another remarkable evening in MMA.”

Stann is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship® (UFC®) athlete, former WEC® Light Heavyweight Champion and also is a Silver Star recipient for his valor as a Marine in the United States Armed Forces. In addition to being an analyst for the FOX Network’s UFC broadcasts, Stann is also President and CEO of Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit organization that helps U.S. military veterans.

Nicole Dabeau is an American model and actress who graces televisions across the globe with a refreshing mix of whip-smart wit, breezy charm, and down-home spirit. A correspondent for such prestigious shows as Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, she is now the new face of Extra’s Spree cast. Nicole has covered many of the world’s most-watched events—from the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, to New York Fashion Week to the Sundance Film Festival.

The 2017 Fighters Only World MMA Awards take place live inside the Venetian Theatre on the world famous Las Vegas Strip this Thursday, March 2, and honors all the names and faces that makes the sport of MMA the most exciting live event in the world.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year

Michael Bisping

Donald Cerrone

Cody Garbrandt

Conor McGregor

Stipe Miocic

Female Fighter of the Year

Cris Cyborg

Angela Hill

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Angela Lee

Amanda Nunes

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Yair Rodriguez

Cody Garbrandt

Doo Ho Choi

Derrick Lewis

Michael Page

International Fighter of the Year

Michael Bisping

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Conor McGregor

Gegard Mousasi

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fight of the Year

Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit (UFC 195)

Cub Swanson vs. Choo Ho Choi (UFC 206)

Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva (UFN 84)

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 (UFC 202)

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson (Bellator 165)

Knockout of the Year

Anthony Johnson (vs. Glover Teixeira, UFC 202)

Landon Vannata (vs. John Makdessi, UFC 206)

Michael Page (vs. Cyborg Santos, Bellator 158)

Yair Rodriguez (vs. Andre Fili, UFC 197)

Michael Chandler (vs. Pitbull Freire, Bellator 157)

Submission of the Year

Ben Rothwell (vs. Josh Barnett, UFC on FOX 18)

Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)

Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)

MacKenzie Dern (vs. Montana Stewart, Legacy 61)

Thiago Moises (vs. David Catillo, RFA 35)

Comeback of the Year

Michael Bisping (vs. Anderson Silva, UFN 84)

Nate Diaz (vs. Conor McGregor, UFC 196)

Dan Henderson (vs. Hector Lombard, UFC 199)

Miesha Tate (vs. Holly Holm, UFC 196)

Dominick Cruz (Career)

Upset of the Year

Michael Bisping (vs. Luke Rockhold, UFC 199)

Bryan Barberna (vs. Warlley Alves, UFC on FOX 18)

Joe Taimanglo (vs. Darrion Caldwell, Bellator 159)

Brandon Moreno (vs. Louis Smolka, UFN 96)

Zac Riley (vs. Hugo Viana, RFA 34)

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

Jason Parillo

Din Thomas

John Kavanagh

Marcus Marinelli

Greg Jackson

Trainer of the Year

Jake Bonacci (S&C coach)

Mike Dolce (Nutrionist)

Lawrence Herrera (S&C coach)

Loren Landow (S&C coach)

George Lockhart (Nutrionist)

Gym of the Year

American Top Team

SBG Ireland

Jackson-Wink Arena

American Kickboxing Academy

Team Alpha Male

Referee of the Year

Marc Goddard

Herb Dean

John McCarthy

Yves Lavigne

Leon Roberts

Ringcard Girl of the Year

Arianny Celeste

Brittney Palmer

Mercedes Terrell

Carly Baker

Jhenny Andrade

Leading Man

Dana White

Scott Coker

Victor Cui

Marc Ratner

Jeff Novitzky

Best Promotion

UFC

Bellator MMA

One Championship

KSW

Legacy

Personality of the Year

Joe Rogan

Jimmy Smith

Jon Anik

Matt Serra

Brendan Schaub

Analyst of the Year

Brian Stann

Dan Hardy

Robin Black

Chael Sonnen

Dominick Cruz

Best MMA Programming

UFC Embedded

Ultimate Fighter

Lookin’ for a Fight

The MMA Hour

UFC Breakdown

MMA Media Source of the Year

MMA Junkie

MMA Fighting

Bloody Elbow

Sherdog

Flocombat

MMA Journalist of the Year

Ariel Helwani

Shaun Al-Shatti

Brett Okamoto

Ben Fowlkes

Karim Zidan

MMA Clothing and Equipment Brand of the Year

Hayabusa

Bad Boy

Virus

Everlast

Venum