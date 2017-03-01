Georges St-Pierre returns to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title

After months of wondering who Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre would fight upon his return, it has finally been made official.

Georges “Rush” St-Pierre will challenge Michael “The Count” Bisping for his UFC middleweight title later this year. UFC President Dana White announced the news early Wednesday afternoon on SportsCenter.

St-Pierre (25-2) enters the contest having not fought in almost four years. He has won 12-straight fights against names like Johny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, Jon Fitch, Thiago Alves, Matt Hughes, Josh Koscheck, and BJ Penn. The two-time welterweight champion with nine title defenses to his name will enter the middleweight division for the first time when he takes on Michael Bisping.

Bisping (30-7) is, much like GSP, one of the most prolific and popular fighters in UFC history. “The Count” has won five-straight fights, and after a decade in the UFC, he had his best year in 2016. He beat Anderson Silva to begin the year, won his first ever UFC title on two-weeks’ notice against Luke Rockhold, and then promptly defended that title against Dan Henderson to close out the year. He hopes to make his second middleweight title defense when he faces GSP.

The card has not been announced, and the only real information given in terms of a timeframe was “late 2017”. The fight will reportedly take place in Las Vegas.

