UFC 209 went down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tyron Woodley put his welterweight title on the line in the main event against Stephen Thompson. You can check out Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson UFC 209 highlights above.

The main event at UFC 209 between Woodley and Thompson was about as lacklustre as they come. Neither Woodley nor Thompson could get any kind of offence going throughout the 25-minute match.

In the end the judges scorecards were read and Woodley was declared the majority winner. With the scorecards being 48-47, 47-47 and 48-47.

