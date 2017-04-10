KSW 39 Preview: Marcin Wrzosek vs. Kleber Koike Erbst for KSW Featherweight Title

We are a month and a half away from one of the biggest cards of the year.

‘KSW 39: Colosseum’ goes down on May 27 at the Stadion PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. The card is stacked with five title fights and a champion vs. champion main event.

Last time we previewed the opening bout of the evening, a bout that will determine an inaugural KSW women’s flyweight champion. This time we will look at the second title fight on the card. A bout that will see “The Polish Zombie” Marcin Wrzosek look to defend his title against BJJ-Ace Kleber Koike Erbst.

Wrzosek (12-3) goes by one of the more appropriate MMA nicknames, “The Polish Zombie”. Known for his more-than-willing-to-brawl style as well as his incredible cardio, Wrzosek is as tough and gritty as they come. The Gracie Barra Łódź affiliated fighter was fighting on the European regional scene from 2011 to 2015.

After winning four-straight, including a win over featherweight stand-out Arnold Allen in Cage Warriors as well as finishes over Robert Rajewski Jr. and Sulkhan Sakhashvili, Wrzosek was brought onto The Ultimate Fighter 22.

In the TUF 22 preliminary bouts, Wrzosek defeated current Bellator lightweight Djamil Chan by first-round submission. In the first round of the tournament, Wrzosek fought and beat a veteran in the form of Tom Gallicchio. He then moved onto the quarter-finals and beat current streaking UFC lightweight David Teymur by majority decision. In the semi-finals, Marcin Wrzosek was submitted by Saul Rogers.

Despite the loss, the UFC signed multiple guys who competed on the show, including “The Polish Zombie”. Wrzosek was given a main card fight on FOX Sports 1 at the TUF 22 Finale. In a somewhat controversial split decision, he was defeated by Julian Erosa and released.

Six months later at ‘KSW 35: Khalidov vs. Karaoglu’ in May of 2016, Wrzosek made his promotional debut and picked up a unanimous decision win over Filip Wolański. This earned him a shot at KSW Featherweight Champion Artur Sowiński.

In December at ‘KSW 37: Circus of Pain’, the fight took place. To the surprise of many, Wrzosek looked spectacular and dethroned a battered and bruised champion via TKO in round two after causing severe damage to Sowiński’s eye in a bloody brawl.

At KSW 39 he faces a man who will almost certainly be unwilling to brawl with the brawler. He faces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Kleber Koike Erbst.

The Bonsai Jiu-Jitsu product Erbst (21-4-1) has won three-straight bouts across three different promotions.

At Pancrase 277, he picked up a third round submission win over RIZIN’s Yusuke Yachi. At Rebel FC 4 he picked up yet another third round submission win, this time over Tiger Muay Thai’s George Hickman.

In his most recent bout, Erbst returned to the KSW cage in October for the first time since, coincidentally, losing to the man Wrzosek just beat, Sowiński, in a fight that was for the Vacant KSW Featherweight Championship in 2015. Prior to this bout, he won a Rebel FC one-night tournament, defeating bantamweight great Miguel Torres in the finals. This was part of a 14-fight winning streak prior to the loss against Sowiński

In his return to the KSW cage at ‘KSW 36: Trzy Korony’, Kleber Koike picked up a first-round submission win over a previously undefeated Leszek Krakowski.

On May 27, Kleber Koike Erbst will challenge for the KSW Featherweight Championship a second time. This time against a vastly different opponent, and a man who just beat the man who stood in Erbst’s way last time.

The event’s venue, PGE Narodowy, formerly known as the Warsaw National Stadium, has an official capacity of over 58,000, with the potential to add even more seats for non-soccer shows if necessary. There are expected to be at least 40,000 at KSW 39, which is an already insane number for an MMA show. It is expected to break the European MMA attendance record. You now the card is absolutely stacked when this is the third fight on an 11-fight card. One of the best fights on the card and it practically opens the show. We’re in for an incredible night of action, and we’re in for an absolutely amazing KSW Featherweight Championship bout.