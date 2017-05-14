Submission Underground 4 (SUG4) goes down live from the Roseland Theatre in downtown Portland this evening and we will have Submission Underground 4 live results for you.

The main event features two familiar faces to the SUG faithful, as Dillon Danis takes on Jake Shields. Recent MMA retiree Urijah Faber takes on the always dangerous Paulo Miyao in the evening’s co-main event.

The four fight main card also features Portland’s own Nathan Orchard vs. Mike Perez, as well as John Combs vs. Gilbert Burns.

Two marquee fights will lead into the main card, as SUG3 highlight reel finisher Micah Brakefield takes on EBI vet Craig Jones and Pat Healy takes on Bryan Nuro.

You can see all the action live on FloGrappling.com beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Check out full Submission Underground 4 results below.

MAIN CARD

Jake Shields def. Dillon Danis via Quickest Escape Time in OT

Paulo Miyao def. Urijah Faber via Quickest Escape Time in OT

Nathan Orchard def. Mike Perez via Quickest Escape Time in OT

Gilbert Burns def. John Combs via Rear-Naked Choke in OT 1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bryan Nuro def. Alex Lee via Quickest Escape Time in OT

Craig Jones def. Micah Brakefield via Rear-Naked Choke

Andrew Alexander def. Robert Wolfe via Heel Hook

Phill Schwartz def. Torryn Heffelfinger via Armbar

Journey Newson def. Kevin Hughes via Heel Hook

Andrew Marshall def. Waseam Dannaoui via Rear-Naked Choke in OT 3

Shawn Weisenburgh def. Gustavo Bessa via Rear-Naked Choke in OT 2

Nicholas Maximov def. Dan Walsh via Kimura

Elijah Carlton def. Eddie Jamrog via Armbar

Justin Silveira def. Derek Castro via Arm-Triangle Choke

Josiah Iwamizu def. Chance Stamps via Heel Hook

Chris Martin def. Tyler Baysinger via Heel Hook