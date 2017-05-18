Heavyweight Arjan Bhullar signs with UFC

The Battlefield Fight League heavyweight champion and former Olympic wrestler, Arjan Bhullar has officially signed with the UFC.

Bhullar made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

“FROM THE OLYMPIC GAMES, TO THE UFC!

Another glass ceiling has been smashed. It’s official, we are headed to the UFC!

When you are headed into battle and need the job done right, you call a Sikh….and they called the right one. I will proudly represent the Maple Leaf and be the ambassador for over 1.7 billion South Asians. I fully appreciate the significance of this moment, and understand the seriousness of the task at hand. We will prepare accordingly.

Stay tuned for more details”

Bhullar (6-0) made his pro debut in 2014 afternoon a successful amateur debut. The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist has shown improvement in all areas throughout his six fights.

He captured the BFL heavyweight gold in just his third pro fight by knocking out Blake Nash in the second round of their BFL 39 battle.

The Ryan’s MMA product most recently earned a unanimous decision against veteran Joe Yager at BFL 48 in what many say was his most well rounded performance to date.

The sky seems to be the limit for the 31-year-old and time will only tell what the UFC Octagon holds for Arjan Bhullar.

No specific date or opponent has been announced for debut.