British Columbia’s own Battlefield Fight League embarks on their fiftieth event this evening. We will have BFL 50 live results for you all night long.

The fight card features an all amateur line up and four title fights. On top the MMA action, there is one grappling match and four kickboxing bouts to kick the evening off.

In the main event BFL amateur featherweight champion Taylor Christopher takes on the number one contender Philip Romanov. Women’s amateur champ Shawna Ram will look to defend her belt for the first time, as she takes on Jamie Lyn Horth. Gwyn Berry’s amateur lightweight championship is up for grabs, as he takes on Paul Cowie. And the final belt on the line is the amateur bantamweight title, as Connor Thompson takes on Shane Jung.

Check out full BFL 50 results below.

MAIN CARD

Taylor Christopher vs. Philip Romanov – Amateur Featherweight Title

Shawna Ram vs. Jamie Lyn Horth – Amateur Women’s 120 Title

Gwynn Berry vs. Paul Cowie – Amateur Lightweight Title

Connor Thompson vs. Shane Jung – Amateur Bantamweight Title

PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Kwiatkowski vs. Mitch Burke

Casey O’leary vs. Gio Platon

Cameron Lane vs. Manny Fernandez

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

Scott Johnston vs. Theodore Kontekakis

Taran Bir vs. Julius Foo

Raul Lopez vs. Dion Wu

Shane Graham vs. Brandon Labrecque

GRAPPLING

Ryan Valley vs. Ryan Kitchen