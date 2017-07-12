Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour on MMASucka.com

SHOWTIME Sports will present the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour across digital platforms as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor embark on a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.

The live fully produced HD programs will be available via Facebook @ShowtimeBoxing, theYouTube @ShoSports channel, UFC.com and UFC FIGHT PASS. CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices will simulcast all four events live with CBS Sports Network providing live coverage of Tuesday’s event from Los Angeles. The @CBSSports Facebook page will also simulcast coverage. Mayweather and McGregor face off in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TUESDAY, JULY 11 – Los Angeles Event

4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT from Staples Center

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 – Toronto Event

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT from Budweiser Stage

THURSDAY, JULY 13 – New York Event

5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT from Barclays Center In Brooklyn

FRIDAY, JULY 14 – London Event

7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT from The SSE Arena, Wembley