The Eddie Bravo Invitational returns to UFC Fight Pass for the twelfth time Sunday evening – featuring some of the best women in the Flyweight division. Check out EBI 12 live results all night long.

FINALS

Erin Blanchfield def. Gabi McComb via Armbar in Overtime

COMBAT JIU-JITSU FINALS

Ilima-lei MacFarlane def. Celine Haga via Kimura

SEMI-FINALS

Erin Blanchfield def. Lila Smadja via Armbar

Gabi McComb def. Talita Alencar via Fastest Escape Time in Overtime

COMBAT JIU-JITSU OPENING ROUND

Celine Haga def. Amy Montenegro via Rear-Naked Choke in Overtime

QUARTER FINALS

Lila Smadja def. Nikki Sullivan via Heel Hook

Erin Blanchfield def. Katherine Shen via Kimura

Gabi McComb def. Gabby Romero via Armbar in Overtime

Talita Alencar def. Rachel Cummins via Armbar

COMBAT JIU-JITSU OPENING ROUND

Ilima-lei MacFarlane def. Brooke Mayo via Triangle Choke in Overtime

OPENING ROUND

Nikki Sullivan def. Fiona Watson via Scissor Choke

Lila Smadja def. Olympia Watts via Guillotine Choke

Erin Blanchfield def. Livia Gluchowska via Rear-Naked Choke in Overtime

Katherine Shen def. Pati Fontes via Armbar in Overtime

Gabby Romero def. Kristina Barlaan via Fastest Submission in Overtime (Rear-Naked Choke)

Gabi McComb def. Kayla Patterson via Rear-Naked Choke in Overtime

Rachel Cummins def. Crystal Demopoulos via Dead-Orchard Armbar

Talita Alencar def. Ffion Davies via Rear-Naked Choke