Now that the UFC is taking the rest of August off in order to clear the way for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, we’re taking this last chance to talk some MMA before the ridiculous boxing hype really kicks into gear.

This episode we discuss the official signing of Georges St. Pierre vs. Michael Bisping, The Ultimate Fighter Women’s Flyweight Tournament roster, Yoshihiro Takayama, The UFC 214 buyrate, and the results of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs. Moreno.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: Before the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Hype

