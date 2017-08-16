Bodog releases Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi odds

There are so many stories and rumors swirling that Conor McGregor knocked down Paulie Malignaggi during training. Malignaggi said it was a push, while UFC President Dana White released footage of a knockdown. Of course the oddsmakers have decided to come to the table and give fans Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi odds.

Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi odds

Our friends over at Bodog have Malignaggi coming in at a -225 favorite, with McGregor at a +175 underdog. Those odds are only favorable if the bout were to take place in 2017, which is extremely unlikely.

Malignaggi (36-8) was brought into the McGregor camp to help him spar for his August 26 match-up with undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr. Unfortunately for the boxing star, he felt there was a bit of a hidden agenda for him traveling to Las Vegas.

“I thought I was being brought to his camp so we could spar and get some work in, but I didn’t know there was some sort of hidden agenda,” Malignaggi told Yahoo Sports. “Who does that? If it’s that bad, the guys usually just wind up fighting. You don’t do this whole weird sparring thing. That was unexpected.”

MMAFighting.com released footage on August 11 of the controversial knockdown, which occurred during training.

We are unsure if the knockdown was legit, however you can judge for yourself from the video above.

McGregor is 0-0 as a boxer, while Malignaggi has been inside the squared circle as a pro since 2001. That is seven years prior to McGregor even stepping foot inside a cage as a professional mixed martial artist.

Say what you will, the odds will never be in McGregor’s favor inside a boxing ring. Well, that is unless he some how victorious in the August 26 bout against Mayweather.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on McGregor’s boxing career and all your MMA news.