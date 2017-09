UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results

Friday night, the UFC returns to Saitama, Japan, and will see Ovince Saint Preux battle Japan-native Yushin Okami in a light heavyweight bout. MMA Sucka will have all of the results for Saint Preux vs. Okami. Follow along as Saint Preux has the opportunity to become a legitimate title contender in the light heavyweight division.

MAIN CARD (FXX – 10 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Yushin Okami

Jessica Andrade vs. Claudia Gadelha

Takanori Gomi vs. Dong Hyun Kim

Gokhan Saki vs. Luis Henrique

Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy

Jussier Formiga vs. Ulka Sasaki

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono vs. Keita Nakamura

Chan-Mi Jeon vs. Syuri Kondo

Shinsho Anzai vs. Luke Jumeau

Hyun Gyu Lim vs. Daichi Abe

