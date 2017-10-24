Invicta FC contract on the line in eight woman amateur tournament

One lucky amateur fighter could win herself an Invicta FC contract in 2018. The winner of the eight-woman Wold Class Fight League 20 amateur tournament will do just that.

The news was announced on the Invicta FC Twitter page over the weekend.

ICYMI: Amateur fighters will have a chance to win a contract with Invicta FC through @worldclassFL’s first 8 Woman Tournament! pic.twitter.com/TqOiACDGHk — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) October 23, 2017

With the tournament not taking place until 2018, there are no names or specifics in place as of right now. The promotion took to social media to ask fans which weight class should take to the cage. The options were 115-pounds, 125-pounds, 135-pounds or 145-pounds, with the winner earning a prestigious Invicta FC contract.

WCFL has two amateur women’s champions at the moment, Jessica Borga of Champions MMA at 125-pounds and Sarah Kleczka of ATT Tampa/World Class Martial Arts at 135-pounds.

Invicta FC has champions in four of their weight classes, Ayaka Hamasaki at 105-pounds, Jennifer Maia at 125-pounds, Yana Kunitskaya at 135-pounds and Megan Anderson at 145-pounds. The 115-pound title is vacant, as former champion Angela Hill signed a contract with the UFC.

World Class Fight League 20 goes down in Tampa, Florida, but does not have a specific date pegged just yet.

Invicta returns next month with Invicta FC 26, which goes down on November 30 from the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more on the WCFL amateur tournament and Invicta FC keep it locked to MMASucka.com.