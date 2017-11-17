The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We kick off this week’s episode discussing a strange week in MMA news, including Conor McGregor‘s disruptive appearance at last Friday night’s Bellator 187 event, another failed drug test for Anderson Silva, the announcement a star-studded Bellator Heavyweight Championship Tournament, and last minute main event changes including Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo, and Kelvin Gastelum vs. Michael Bisping.

In the second half of the show, we preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura card from Sydney, Australia, and discuss the results of the recent UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Hammer Radio: Conor McGregor Madness, Anderson Silva’s Drug Test and More

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, TJ Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)