Saturday night, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, UFC Fight Night 121 goes down. We will have full UFC Fight Night 121 live results for you all evening long.
UFC Fight Night 121 Live Results
The main event features a tussle in the heavyweight division between former champ Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. Also on the fight card is a battle between fellow Aussies Jessica-Rose Clark and Bec Rawlings.
The UFC Fight Night 121 event airs on FOX Sports 1, with the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
Check out full UFC Fight Night 121 results below.
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Bec Rawlings
Tim Means vs. Belal Muhammad
Jake Matthews vs. Bojan Velickovic
Daniel Kelly vs. Elias Theodorou
Alex Volkanovski vs. Shane Young
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Ryan Benoit vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian
Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz
Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek
Damien Brown vs. Frank Camacho
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Chambers vs. Nadia Kassem
Jenel Lausa vs. Eric Shelton
Rashad Coulter vs. Tai Tuivasa
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Opponents Fabricio Werdum of Brazil and Marcin Tybura of Poland face off during the UFC Ultimate Media Day at the Hilton Sydney Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)