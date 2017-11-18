Saturday night, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, UFC Fight Night 121 goes down. We will have full UFC Fight Night 121 live results for you all evening long.

UFC Fight Night 121 Live Results

The main event features a tussle in the heavyweight division between former champ Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. Also on the fight card is a battle between fellow Aussies Jessica-Rose Clark and Bec Rawlings.

The UFC Fight Night 121 event airs on FOX Sports 1, with the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 121 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Bec Rawlings

Tim Means vs. Belal Muhammad

Jake Matthews vs. Bojan Velickovic

Daniel Kelly vs. Elias Theodorou

Alex Volkanovski vs. Shane Young

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Ryan Benoit vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek

Damien Brown vs. Frank Camacho

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Chambers vs. Nadia Kassem

Jenel Lausa vs. Eric Shelton

Rashad Coulter vs. Tai Tuivasa

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Opponents Fabricio Werdum of Brazil and Marcin Tybura of Poland face off during the UFC Ultimate Media Day at the Hilton Sydney Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)