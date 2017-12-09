As another UFC PPV has passed and we have one more left in the year, the build to UFC 219 starts tonight with a Fight Night. Live from the SmartMart Center in Fresno, California is UFC Fight Night 123. The main event this evening is a Featherweight showdown between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega. Stick with this article all night for updates on the evening.

UFC Fight Night 123 Live Results

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (6:30PM ET)

Trevin Giles def. Antonio Braga Neto via TKO (Punches) at 2:23 of Round 3 Davi Ramos def. Chris Gruetzemacher via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:50 of Round 3 Alejandro Perez def. Iuri Alcantara via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FS1 Prelims (8PM ET)

Frankie Saenz def. Merab Dvalishvili via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29 28) Alex Perez def. Carls John De Tomas via D’Arce Choke at 1:54 of Round 2 Andre Soukhamthat def. Luke Sanders via TKO (Punches) at Round 2 of 1:06 Alexis Davis def. Liz Carmouche via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FS1 Main Card (10PM ET)

Benito Lopez def. Albert Morales via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Eryk Anders def. Markus Perez via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-25, 29-28) Scott Holtzman def. Darrell Horcher via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Marlon Moraes def. Aljamain Sterling via KO (Kick) at 1:07 of Round 1 Gabriel Benitez def. Jason Knight via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27) Brian Ortega def. Cub Swanson via Submission (Gilloutine Choke) at 3:22 of Round 2

