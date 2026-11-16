Josh Hokit and Jon Jones have continued going at each other constantly following the UFC 334 main event.

Josh Hokit dreamt of becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion at UFC 334. While he came up short, there is no doubt that the headlines are focusing on him more, rather than the champion. Right from the beginning, Hokit looked to his controversial elements as he flipped to Bruce Buffer during his in-octagon introduction. Following the bout, the American fighter got into a heated online argument with Jon Jones, which has now turned into a full-fledged X war.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion backed Ciryl Gane’s win as he mocked Hokit. Jones then proceeded to point out how everyone who tried to trash talk about him suffered losses. For example, Aspinall had a brutal beef with Jones and then ended up in a no-contest with Gane, ultimately vacating the heavyweight gold. Jones wrote on X, “Bro, I know it’s the craziest coincidence. Almost every single fighter that talks crap about me ends up losing the next fight. I swear it’s been that way for years. Weird.”

Reacting to this, Hokit accused ‘Bones’ of being a ‘worker’ of ‘Satan.’ He also commented on Jones’ troubled past, including his PED allegations and legal complications. This statement again prompted a reply from the Englishman, who described Hokit as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Once again, the 10-1 fighter did not keep silent and hit back at Jones, accusing him of allegedly ruining one of his teammates’ lives.