"Look at what he said on the White House lawn, in a fight that's about America's 250th birthday that's supposed to be for everybody," White said. "I'd rather have him flip Bruce Buffer off every single fight than say that shit."

Bad Blood Spills Into New York

The gesture in New York wasn't random. Buffer was the one who called Hokit out for his controversial comments at UFC Freedom 250, urging the heavyweight to "show some class" during a recent livestream, which is why Hokit flipped him off, though White was not happy regardless.

Hokit's antics didn't stop once the cage door closed, either. He flashed middle fingers at Gane during the third round of their five-round slugfest, which saw Hokit suffer his first professional loss (10-1) via a 48-47 unanimous decision across all three scorecards.

Even in defeat, Hokit made Gane work for every second. According to official UFC stats, Hokit landed 146 of 283 significant strikes (51 percent accuracy) and scored three takedowns with 4 minutes, 37 seconds of control time, earning both fighters a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus. Still, as White made clear, Hokit's talent inside the cage continues to be overshadowed by his mouth outside of it.