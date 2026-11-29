Caio Borralho reveals how he planned his viral Matrix move at UFC 334 to get inside Yousri Belgaroui’s head.

Weeks after the fight, in which Borralho put on a dominant performance against Belgaroui to secure a unanimous decision victory, the Brazilian has revealed that the Matrix move was not entirely spontaneous. He had planned it in order to get into his opponent's head.

Caio Borralho delivered one of the most viral moments of UFC 334. Borralho leaned backward in a dramatic motion, recreating Neo's famous bullet-dodging move from The Matrix, when his opponent Yousri Belgaroui pointed at him across the stage after their face-off.

Caio Borralho reveals how he used Yousri Belgaroui’s body language to plan viral Matrix move

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Borralho was asked about the Matrix move he pulled in the lead-up to UFC 334 and whether it was spontaneous.

The Brazilian revealed that he had noticed a pattern in Belgaroui's behavior and expected his opponent to point at him as if aiming a gun. The Fighting Nerds middleweight decided to use that habit to create a memorable moment and potentially unsettle his opponent before the fight.

“No, I need to be honest, you know, I just, I was seeing his ways, right? I was kind of studying his body language and all that, and how he, his patterns and all that. So I see a lot of his ways, the way that he behaves. And I was seeing that all the time he does that, right? So I was like, okay, I'm gonna get into his head a little bit, and I'll do the matrix or something like that. So, but at the moment he didn't do it,” Borralho said.

“When we were in the face-off, he didn't do anything. So I was like, okay, maybe I'm not gonna do it. And then after we separated on side to side, he did it. So I think right away, oh, I need to do it. And then I did it, right? So I got into his head a little bit, because on Friday, he came with the gun on my face again. And he said, you're gonna do this shit again? The matrix shit again? (1:09) And I was like, no response to you, bro.” Borralho added.

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

What's next for Caio Borralho

With the victory over Belgaroui, Borralho extended his win streak to two. For his next assignment, he is targeting a showdown with Nassourdine Imavov to avenge his only loss in the UFC, and he has even suggested an interim belt if middleweight champion Sean Strickland takes more time away from the octagon.

That said, if a rematch with Imavov isn't on the table, the other opponent Borralho wants is former 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis, to get one step closer to, or potentially earn, a title shot.