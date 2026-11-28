Alex Pereira is seen smiling and dancing in his fight camp ahead of UFC 335.

Alex Pereira is usually known to have a very serious face, but things were seen differently at his current training camp in Las Vegas, where he was smiling and doing his famous 'Chama' dance.

Alex Pereira had previously posted a video saying that he has brought in Croatian heavyweight kickboxer Antonio Plazibat to help him for the bout against Pavlovich.

Alex Pereira is seen enjoying his fight camp before he faces the dangerous Sergio Pavlovich at UFC 335. He also showcased his signature moves in front of his whole fight team. He is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada, preparing for the upcoming bout.

His dance is very famous among the UFC fans, as it has a Brazilian vibe to it. 'Chama' is basically a Portuguese expression similar to 'Let's go!' or 'Come on.' This celebration was initially started by Alex himself in a very joking manner, but slowly the fans picked it up and liked it very much. Now it is one of the signature moves of Alex Pereira.

A Big Fight After His Heavyweight Setback

Pereira will be facing Pavlovich after a huge loss by the hands of Cyril Gane at UFC Freedom 250 when he was stopped in round two. Pereira said that he would be moving down to the light heavyweight division if he loses this bout. So this is a very important fight for him to continue his aspirations in the heavyweight division.

Pavlovich has a history of knocking out his opponents, and he seems to be a very tough test for Pereira. The Russian heavyweight has won his last three outings and has a win over Tallison Teixeira by knockout in his last bout.

A win over Pavlovich would be a reason for Pereira to stay in the heavyweight division, and also the fans could be getting to see interesting matchups in the heavyweight division for him.

Pereira has attained a lot in his UFC career, holding championship belts in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. Definitely Pereira's first outing as a heavyweight contender did not prove positive for him, but a win over Pavlovich will help him demonstrate to the UFC community that he has the strength to fight against the top power strikers of this planet.

Also, this win can help him get another title shot at the heavyweight championship, but however, nothing has been confirmed yet that he would be getting a title shot after a win over Pavlovich.