Song Yadong has his sights set on former champion Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight.

Since that win in Shanghai, the Chinese star has been waiting to hear from the promotion about his next fight. Although he still wants to fight for the bantamweight gold, he is willing to fight Merab Dvalishvili if the title fight is off the table.

Most recently, Yadong defeated Umar Nurmagomedov by knockout in the second round at UFC Shanghai in front of his home crowd. This was his second consecutive win and the biggest of his UFC career. Before Umar, the Chinese star submitted Deiveson Figueiredo with a guillotine choke in Macau in May. He is now 24–9–1 and ranked No. 3 at bantamweight.

"They haven't told me yet – I am waiting. But I am OK to fight one more time. I will get another knockout, then fight for my belt. Yes, I think Merab makes sense. He is asking for the fight, and I will take it. We will fight, then I will get title shot."

During another interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, ahead of RAF 15, Yadong was told that Henry Cejudo also suggested the matchup.

"Yeah, I think I will fight Merab next... I think UFC will make it happen," Yadong said.

Song Yadong is also confident that he can finish "The Machine" early, as he believes that none of his past opponents have that knockout power. He added:

"But everyone he fought, no one has that knockout power like me, you know. I can knock him out like first and second rounds."

Merab Dvalishvili Has Already Called For The Fight

The Georgian has been asking for this matchup for months now. After the Chinese bantamweight defeated Umar, Dvalishvili admitted that he always knew the 28-year-old hits hard and is dangerous.

Later, ahead of his trilogy bout against Petr Yan at UFC 333, he told MMA Junkie, "If I win, Song Yadong is next."

However, things did not go in "The Machine's" favor, and in October, Dvalishvili suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yan, who now leads their series 2-1.

Despite the setback, Dvalishvili hasn't changed his mind about fighting Yadong. Earlier this month while attending Power Slap 27 in Qatar, he spoke to Nina Drama and revealed that he will most likely face Song Yadong next, as he expects Sean O’Malley to challenge Petr Yan for the title.