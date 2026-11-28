Anthony Pettis (left) and Neeraj Goyat (right) will headline a fight card in India in January of 2027.

Neeraj Goyat will fight Akzhol Sulaimanbek before his highly anticipated boxing match against MMA great Anthony Pettis in India.

However, it appears as though the veteran Haryana-born pugilist will compete in another boxing match before eventually taking on Pettis.

Indian boxing star Neeraj Goyat and American MMA star Anthony Pettis recently set the combat sports community abuzz with their press conference and faceoff in India. They're set to clash in a professional boxing bout in Goyat's native India in January.

Neeraj Goyat has announced that he'll be returning to the boxing ring before Christmas, which would be around a month before his highly anticipated fight against Anthony Pettis.

Goyat has taken to his social media handles to announce that he's scheduled to fight Akzhol Sulaimanbek. The latter is a Kyrgyzstani boxer who last competed in the super lightweight division. It remains to be seen what weight Goyat and Sulaimanbek will fight one another at.

That said, the poster put forth by Goyat displays two championship belts. One is the WBA Asia Middle-East title, whereas the other is the IBF Asia Oceania title. Both titles are set to be at stake in the 10-round boxing matchup.

Goyat and Sulaimanbek will clash at Shamo Boxing Event 115 in Moscow, Russia, on December 20.

Capping off his X post with the hashtags of Neeraj Goyat, boxing, and Merry Christmas, Goyat wrote, "Two belts, one ring, and Ten rounds to decide who owns them both. This Christmas Santa is coming with 2 belts."

Two belts, one ring, and Ten rounds to decide who owns them both.This Christmas Santa is coming with 2 belts👊🚀 #neerajgoyat #boxing #merrychristmas https://t.co/Q1slzTe1TM — Neeraj Goyat 🚀 (@GoyatNeeraj) November 28, 2026

Neeraj Goyat's fight with Anthony "Showtime" Pettis, UFC star's connection with India

Neeraj Goyat has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the social media influencer realm as well. The 35-year-old has, in recent years, cemented his place as one of India's most popular pugilists.

On the other hand, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony "Showtime" Pettis has shifted focus from his mixed martial arts career to the sport of boxing. The Wisconsin-born combatant has also extensively made inroads in the Indian combat sports sphere.

Pettis has taken up the role of combat sports promoter for quite some time, with APFC (Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship) and his association with the IPBL (Indian Pro Boxing League) as well.

He's often emphasized that he's keen on contributing to the evolution of the combat sports culture in India. As such, Pettis's recent trip to India drew considerable attention. Pettis is set to take on RAF middleweight crossover titlist Arman Tsarukyan for his title at RAF 15 on November 28.

Furthermore, Goyat and Pettis are booked to clash in a super welterweight pro boxing match, which will headline the IPBL and MVP-co-promoted boxing card in India on January 23, 2027.