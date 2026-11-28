Navajo Stirling is ready and willing to fight Paulo Costa next, after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in his last octagon outing.

Meanwhile, Costa returned to light heavyweight this year and beat Azamat Murzakanov via third-round TKO at UFC 327 in April. The Brazilian has one fight left on his contract, and he's been campaigning for a fight booking on his terms over the past several months. He has a 16-4 record, with 12 of those wins coming by knockout.

Stirling went up against Prochazka in a pivotal light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Qatar and pulled off an incredible second-round knockout victory. The undefeated Kiwi extended his record to 12-0 and is widely considered to be next in line for a title shot. However, a title shot is a complicated matter for Stirling due to his close friend and teammate, Carlos Ulberg, reigning over the 205-pound division. Their head coach, Eugene Bareman, confirmed that the two won't be fighting each other even if a UFC title is on the line.

Navajo Stirling is ready and willing to fight Paulo Costa next, after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in his last octagon outing.

Navajo Stirling gets Honest About Potential Costa Showdown Next

In an interview with Jorge Masvidal, Navajo Stirling was asked about a potential fight against Paulo Costa next. The undefeated fighter expressed his willingness to fight Costa and highlighted the Brazilian's pursuit of a new, lucrative contract. He said:

"Oh, man, I love Paulo Costa... He's trying to get like a new deal, I think. So he'd probably want that fight, you know... That's a big fight. It'd be a good buildup too... There's a lot of like good guys coming up. It's getting interesting. I feel like I've just stirred up the pot a little bit."

Catch Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Paulo Costa roasts Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg Title Picture Situation

Paulo Costa recently took shots at Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg for refusing to fight each other in a title fight. In an X post, the Brazilian reacted to a press conference hosted by City Kingboxing frontman Eugene Bareman, where Stirling and Ulberg stood behind him, and claimed that the UFC light heavyweight division was "dying." He wrote:

"Two bearded men acting like kids hiding behind their angry daddy. It doesn’t get more anticlimactic than that; actually, LHW is dying."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

The UFC seemingly refused Costa's request for an interim light heavyweight title fight while Ulberg recovered on the sidelines from an ACL injury. Pair that with the Brazilian struggling to get a fight booked, perhaps it's unsurprising to see him irked at the state of the division.

Activity or not, Costa remains one of the UFC's biggest stars today thanks to his social media game and unfiltered personality. As a fighter, he knows how to put on a fireworks show for the fans. Given his unresolved contract issues with the UFC, it remains to be seen whether 'Borrachinha' gets his wish for an interim title fight granted.