Anthony Pettis is a firm believer that Arman Tsarukyan should challenge for the UFC lightweight championship next and made his case for the same.

Later, Tsarukyan's questionable decision-making and controversial antics outside the cage seemingly put him at odds with the UFC brass, who blacklisted him from the lightweight title picture. UFC chief Dana White made it clear that Tsarukyan had to earn his way back into the title picture after Ilia Topuria announced he was vacating the lightweight belt last year, which led the promotion to book a Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett interim title fight in January.

Tsarukyan is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts today. He's on an incredible six-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round knockout win against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September. While Tsarukyan was booked against Islam Makhachev for a 155-pound title shot at UFC 311 in January 2025, an injury forced him out at the last minute, and Renato Moicano replaced him on short notice.

Anthony Pettis is a firm believer that Arman Tsarukyan should challenge for the UFC Lightweight Championship next and made his case for the same.

Given his recent performances and self-marketing efforts, it's no surprise that fans have rallied on his behalf over the past couple of months. Pettis is the latest MMA personality to push for Tsarukyan to get a lightweight title shot.

Anthony Pettis Wants Arman Tsarukyan to get Title Shot Next

In an interview with MMA Fighting, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis endorsed Arman Tsarukyan as a candidate for a championship opportunity. Pettis highlighted Tsarukyan's efforts outside the cage and said:

"I think he needs a title shot. He already had a title shot; he hurt himself. Sh*t happens. He's building his brand up, which is very smart. People know who he is outside of the fight world. I think he's just going to be undeniable. His skill level is there already. His marketability is approaching the same way. He has the all the recipe to make a champion."

Check out Anthony Pettis' comments below:

Henry Cejudo Proposes Title Fight Plan for Tsarukyan Which Includes Volkanovski

Arman Tsarukyan is keeping busy while he waits for a potential title shot next by showing off his wrestling skills. Tsarukyan has been competing in Real American Freestyle (RAF) since January and will face Anthony Pettis on the mats next at RAF 15 in Chicago. On the same card, Henry Cejudo will go up against Song Yadong.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former two-division UFC champion proposed a pathway for Tsarukyan to challenge for the lightweight title. When asked who reigning 155-pound king Justin Gaethje should fight next, Cejudo touched upon Alexander Volkanovski's wish to move up to lightweight and challenge for the title next, and Conor McGregor sounding confident of a return to action next year, and said:

"I think there's a big fight potentially with him and Conor McGregor. I don't think for the belt. I think Justin deserves a big payday, and I think Conor McGregor is going, you know, it's his last fight, and I think the UFC believes that Justin can beat him... I think he would relinquish the belt."



Proposing a Tsarukyan vs. Volkanovski fight for the title, Cejudo added:

"Maybe since Dana White loves Volkanovski so much, maybe you should do Arman vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant belt."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below: