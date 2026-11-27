Henry Cejudo has a suggestion that might benefit Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Alexander Volkanovski.

After winning the title, Gaethje now wants time to decide his next move. He might vacate and retire or defend in 2027, and Tsarukyan must wait until the 38-year-old figures out what’s next. There’s also another problem for "Batman."

"The Highlight" has already fought twice this year. He captured the interim title by dogwalking Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, and then, fast-forward to UFC Freedom 250, Gaethje dismantled Ilia Topuria to become the reigning undisputed lightweight champion.

Tsarukyan, the top lightweight contender, has earned a title shot after his UFC 331 KO win over Mauricio Ruffy. However, Tsarukyan doesn’t know when champion Justin Gaethje will return.

UFC’s favorite employee, current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, wants to move up, challenge Justin Gaethje, and then retire win or lose. If that happens, the Armenian will be doomed to inactivity.

However, Henry Cejudo has a solution!

Henry Cejudo Predicts Gaethje will Fight McGregor, Tsarukyan will Fight Volkanovski

As per "Triple C," Justin Gaethje deserves a big payday before potentially retiring and can face Conor McGregor in the Irishman's final UFC bout. However, if that happens, Gaethje will most likely have to surrender the belt.

Once "The Highlight" has vacated, Arman Tsarukyan and Alexander Volkanovski, who have both shown interest in fighting each other, could fight for the vacant strap.

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo pitched a similar idea to MMA Fighting. Cejudo thinks Gaethje will fight again, but it won't be a title defense against Arman Tsarukyan or Alexander Volkanovski, but rather a superfight against Conor McGregor. "Triple C" told MMA Fighting:

"I think there's a big fight potentially with him and Conor McGregor. I don't think for the belt. I think Justin deserves a big payday, and I think Conor McGregor is going, you know, it's his last fight, and I think the UFC believes that Justin can beat him. So I think they would do that... I think would relinquish the belt.

He added:

"Maybe since Dana White loves Volkanovski so much, maybe you should do Arman versus Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant belt."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below: