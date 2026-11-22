Justin Gaethje says he will fight the rightful contender when and if he returns.

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is getting tired of the same old questions from the media and the press.

Gaethje was not really happy with a few reporters who asked him when he would return to defend his title and whether "The Highlight" is game to fight current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who wants to move up and challenge Gaethje before potentially retiring.

It's been nearly five months since he won the strap, and "The Highlight" has still not informed the UFC brass if he will return next year to defend the belt or vacate and retire.

Several contenders, former champions and fans are now getting frustrated, but Gaethje still wants more time to decide what he wants next and believes he earned that right.

Justin Gaethje Says Nobody Can Decide Who He Fights and When He Returns

Most recently, during an interview, the 38-year-old was asked who he wants to fight when he is ready to defend his belt and if he would like to lock horns with the Aussie. Gaethje told Cool FM LIVE:

"When I'm ready to defend, whoever the rightful contender is, is who I'll fight. Yeah, I like to go up against the best. I'll fight you for free, but who I fight and when I fight is completely up to me, and I'll make that decision when I want to."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

Justin Gaethje's Comments Suggest That He Wants To Face Arman Tsarukyan

This Christmas, Gaethje plans to sit down with his family and discuss whether he should hang up his gloves or continue fighting. However, Gaethje's teammates have revealed that he is already back in the gym and his UFC Freedom 250 injuries have healed. Sources close to the champ have also reported that the American is more interested in facing top contender Arman Tsarukyan next.

Even after Alexander Volkanovski's numerous callouts, Gaethje has yet to pay heed to them or address them directly, which also makes it somewhat clear that he wants "Batman" to get the next title shot.

Tsarukyan most recently knocked out Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 to prove why he's the top contender. After that win, the Armenian claimed that the promotion promised him that he would be the next 155-pound title challenger.

Check out the post below: