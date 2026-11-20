NEW Topuria Wants Revenge! Calls for Gaethje Rematch to Reclaim UFC Gold Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Ilia Topuria IMAGO

Ilia Topuria wants a rematch with Justin Gaethje .Gaethje defeated Topuria for the UFC lightweight championship in June 2026.

The two fighters first crossed paths at UFC Freedom 250. Gaethje had a better night on that particular day. Topuria was stopped in four rounds. Topuria’s corner decided he couldn’t go on as Topuria was beaten up severely by Gaethje. It was Topuria’s first professional loss. Also, he was badly hurt. He had a broken foot and a shattered nose. He also sustained injury around both eyes. Topuria is still set on accomplishing his goal as he wants one more fight with Gaethje and wants to avenge his loss in the same way . "What keeps me motivated for 2027 is to get my belt back. I want to get my rematch and be a world champion again." Topuria Wants Another Shot at Gaethje Topuria wants a rematch against Gaethje. He thinks he can beat him and be champion again. But Gaethje might not take this fight. He hasn’t expressed much enthusiasm for an immediate rematch. It’s also unclear what he’ll do next.



Meanwhile, Topuria has made his choice. He wants to face up to the man who took his belt. He's not looking for a new rival at the moment . Pimblett and Tsarukyan Are Other Options Another name that could be fighting Topuria could be Paddy Pimblett. He and Topuria have been feuding for years. They’ve regularly traded insults in interviews and on social media. But they’ve never fought inside the UFC Octagon.

Another choice is Arman Tsarukyan. He is also one of the best fighters in the light-weight division at the moment and would most probably be fighting for the title next . However , he is not the first choice of Topuria whom he would love to fight with . When Will Topuria Fight Again? Topuria hopes to return to full training by January 2027. He also said that he would be ready to step inside the octagon by April or June next year . His recovery will decide when he can return. He’s still got a little bit of time before he can get into a full fight camp.

Dana White has also spoken about Topuria’s comeback. UFC CEO says he is trying to get him back, early 2027 But the opponent and the date of the fight have not been revealed yet.