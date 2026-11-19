The MMA community has been waiting for Ilia Topuria to take on Paddy Pimblett, and given that “El Matador” now plans to return next year, the fight could finally happen.

Ilia Topuria has not stepped in the cage since June. At UFC Freedom 250 , he lost his lightweight title to Justin Gaethje after his brother Aleksandre stopped the fight at the end of round four. That night, "El Matador" left with a broken nose, two fractured orbital bones, and a shattered foot. It's worth noting that the 29-year-old thought about retiring before his fight with "The Highlight." However, the loss changed his mind, and he now plans to fight two or three more times before he hangs up his gloves. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is coming off his own loss to the 155-pound champion. "The Baddy" lost by unanimous decision for the interim title at UFC 324 in January. Six months later, he bounced back and choked out Benoit Saint-Denis in 52 seconds at UFC 329.

Joe Rogan Believes Topuria vs. Pimblett Is the Smart Fight

Tommy McMillen appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. During the podcast, the two shared their thoughts on a potential Topuria vs. Pimblett fight, where Rogan pointed out that Pimblett is much bigger than Topuria and believes that the Georgian-Spaniard is better suited to compete in the featherweight division.



Even so, Rogan knows how big of a fight "The Baddy" would be. When McMillen brought up Pimblett as Topuria's next likely opponent, Rogan called it “the big money fight.” He added:



"That would be the smart fight. Smart fight would be to do that fight next."

Still, Joe Rogan does not think it will be an easy fight for the Spaniard. He believes the Liverpudlian's grappling is "very underrated" and pointed to his win over Saint-Denis to back his opinion. During UFC 324, Pimblett went five hard rounds with "The Highlight."

According to Rogan, it takes a lot to break Pimblett, especially when standing up against Gaethje, who is known for breaking his opponents in earlier rounds. The 31-year-old was still there in the fifth round.

Tommy McMillen Thinks Pimblett Is a Tough Style Matchup for Topuria

Even though McMillen agreed that the fight would be "sick," he doubts that it is the right fight for Topuria to bounce back with, as he feels that Pimblett can eat punches and wear opponents down by using his grappling. He said:



"I feel like that’s a pretty tough fight for Ilia to bounce back off of just style-wise.” Furthermore, McMillen believes that "El Matador" lost to Gaethje because he was too eager to get the knockout. Instead of picking Gaethje apart with his boxing, he kept charging forward until he ran out of gas.

Despite that, McMillen expects Topuria to learn from that loss and come back better in his next fight. As of now, the UFC has not booked a fight between the two. That said, Ilia Topuria has already shown interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett if Gaethje does not return.