Josh Hokit is not only demanding an immediate title rematch. The American now wants the UFC to change the rules of a title fight.

Now "The Incredible Hok" has another message to the UFC.

The 29-year-old isn't done yet. He has no intention of going back to the drawing board and fighting other contenders. He wants a rematch with "Bon Gamin" right away and has already resumed training.

Hokit was undefeated this past weekend when he locked horns with heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 . However, after going nonstop with Gane for five rounds, "The Incredible Hok" tasted defeat for the first time and also failed to capture the strap.

Josh Hokit Wants UFC Title Fights to Continue Until One Fighter Gives Up

A few hours ago, Josh Hokit shared a clip of himself hitting the pads while donning green boxing gloves. However, before starting the session, the former UFC title challenger had a message for the promotion. Hokit opined that title fights should have no breaks and especially no decision victories. Once the octagon door shuts, it should reopen only when the challenger or the champion gives up. He quipped:

"The UFC needs to change the rules. In title fights, lock the cage door until someone gives up. There’s no decisions in a title fight."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below:

Why There's A Solid Chance Josh Hokit Gets Immediate Title Rematch

As per Ciryl Gane's coach, Fernand Lopez, the UFC wants to give Josh Hokit what he wants. However, since the company has most likely promised former champion Tom Aspinall a title fight whenever he returns, Hokit might have to wait.

Gane's coach also told RMC Sport that if Tom Aspinall or any other top contender the UFC believes deserves a title shot makes excuses or delays accepting a fight against "Bon Gamin," Josh Hokit would get the opportunity immediately.

"They want to run it back with Hokit, but they've got a problem on principle because they made Tom a firm promise. Tom would be cool... Now they're just waiting for someone to give them an excuse to say, ‘Oh, wait, you still can't fight? Ok. Oh, Pereira, you're injured? Ok.’ They'll take whatever opportunity comes along."

Check out Fernand Lopez's comments about potential Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit 2 below: