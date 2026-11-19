November 14, 2026, New York City, NY, UNITED STATES: NEW YORK, NY- NOVEMBER 14: Josh Hokit(R) and Ciryl Gane(L) compete during their five-round heavyweight title bout at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2026, in New York City.

Ciryl Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, says the UFC is interested in booking a rematch with Josh Hokit.

Interestingly, even Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, has acknowledged the attention Hokit generated and revealed that the UFC is interested in making the rematch happen.

With a reported live gate of $10.3 million, the event recorded the sixth-highest gate in Madison Square Garden history. Much of its success has been attributed to Hokit, who attracted significant attention with his antics, including a diss track aimed at Gane just days before their fight.

Ciryl Gane made the first successful defense of his heavyweight title by defeating Josh Hokit via unanimous decision at UFC 334 in New York last weekend.

Ciryl Gane’s Coach Reveals UFC Is Interested in a Josh Hokit Rematch

Josh Hokit immediately called for a rematch following his defeat, claiming that the eye poke from Ciryl Gane in the opening minutes of the first round compromised his vision for the rest of the fight.

Meanwhile, Gane’s team appears to be looking beyond the controversy and considering the financial benefits of a rematch, given the massive media attention Hokit brings.

However, Fernand Lopez revealed that the only potential hurdle could be the UFC’s promise to former champion Tom Aspinall.

“They want to run it back with Hokit, but they've got a problem on principle because they made Tom a firm promise,” Lopez said.

“Tom would be cool. Even though I do think Hokit is the guy who could help me get a little more money. I think because he's American, and he did so well in terms of media attention, they really want to do it,” Lopez added.

Aspinall suffered a similar eye poke during his fight with Gane in October 2025. However, the extent of his injuries was more severe than initially appeared.

The former champion had to undergo multiple surgeries and is still recovering. During this period, he was forced to vacate the title to keep the heavyweight division moving, paving the way for Gane to become the undisputed champion.

Aspinall has recently hinted at a possible return in early 2027. As Lopez suggested, the UFC could prioritise him for the next title opportunity if he is ready to compete.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich is scheduled for December, which could also produce another worthy contender in the division.

That said, if neither option materialises, the UFC could turn to a rematch between Gane and Hokit, according to Lopez.

“Now, they're just waiting for someone to give them an excuse to say, ‘Oh, wait, you still can't fight? Ok. Oh, Pereira, you're injured? Ok.’ They'll take whatever opportunity comes along,” Lopez continued.