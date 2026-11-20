NEW Jon Jones Targets Josh Hokit’s Marriage in Brutal Retaliation Over Diss Track Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jon Jones (left) threatens to expose Josh Hokit (right) for not being faithful to his wife (center with Josh Hokit) Imago Images and @Home_of_Fight on X

Jon Jones has just put some serious allegations on Josh Hokit, claiming that Hokit has been unfaithful in his marriage, threatening to drop names.

From This Article 1 . Jones Threatens to Drop Names

The beef between former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones and heavyweight contender Josh Hokit has officially crossed the point of no return. What started as fight-week trash talk ahead of UFC 334 has spiraled into an ugly, deeply personal war of words on social media. After Hokit (10-1) suffered the first loss of his professional career in a five-round unanimous decision against heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14, Jones wasted no time trolling his former Jackson-Wink MMA training partner. Jones, who famously submitted Gane in the first round back at UFC 285 in 2023, mocked Hokit's performance online. Hokit, who had already aimed a pre-fight rap track at "Bones," fired back by dredging up Jones' past personal controversies, referencing his fiancée, and accusing him of leading a former teammate down a dark path of addiction. Now, Jones (28-1, 1 NC) is hitting back where it hurts most, aiming at Hokit's marriage and threatening to expose his alleged infidelity in Albuquerque.

Jones Threatens to Drop Names With Hokit teasing a follow-up diss track, Jones issued a stern ultimatum on X, warning the 29-year-old challenger that his family is no longer off-limits. "Since you have no problem mentioning my fiancée, I figured I'd even the playing field," Jones wrote. "When you release your diss track, please make sure your wife, Jordan, logs off the internet." Jones didn't stop at a simple warning. He doubled down in a subsequent post, directly insinuating that Hokit has been unfaithful while training in New Mexico and promising to bring receipts once Hokit's unborn child arrives. "It's crazy because your wife Jordan is actually a really beautiful woman," Jones posted. "Seems like you love everything but the chocolate when you're out here in Albuquerque. I'll wait for your son to come out and just start giving out names since you don't care so much. Sucks things have to get so messy." Josh Hokit has been going extremely personal in his disses toward Jones, and now that the former UFC champ has clapped back, things seem to have gone silent from Hokit's camp. Whether "The Incredible Hok" actually drops that second track, or decides to let the dust settle after a grueling, record-setting war with Gane, remains to be seen.