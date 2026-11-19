Former UFC middleweight champion believes Josh Hokit could become the UFC heavyweight champion in the future, despite Jon Jones’ recent remarks.

In his latest video, Michael Bisping addressed Jon Jones ’ remarks and suggested that Hokit still has a lot to learn. However, he also praised the American heavyweight for his performance in the first five-round fight of his UFC career.

Since then, the two have been trading shots at each other, with their feud becoming increasingly personal. Jones even suggested that Hokit might never become a UFC champion. However, Bisping disagrees with that assessment.

Hokit lost his heavyweight title opportunity against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 last weekend. Following the defeat, former heavyweight champion Jon Jones took a shot at Hokit’s performance.

“Jon Jones obviously still going on back and forth saying you'll never be the champ. I stand by it. He will learn from that fight. I think you will be the champ,” Bisping said.

“It was his first-ever five-round fight, first-ever title fight. He'd only been three rounds before. With a little bit more professionalism in terms of pacing himself and a little bit more experience, the world really is his oyster,” Bisping added.

Interestingly, Bisping is not the only MMA star to share this opinion. Former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has also expressed confidence in Hokit's championship potential.

Despite the loss, Hokit has managed to raise his stock considerably with his performance, earning praise from several MMA personalities who still believe he has a bright future in the sport.

The 29-year-old pressured the champion for much of the fight. However, Ciryl Gane relied on his distance striking and successfully defended Hokit's takedown attempts to earn points on the judges' scorecards and secure a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Hokit is campaigning for a rematch, citing the eye poke he suffered from Gane in the opening minutes of the first round. Hokit claimed that the incident compromised his vision and affected his performance. However, neither the UFC nor Dana White has publicly commented on the eye poke or Hokit's rematch demand.