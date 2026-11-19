Johnny Walker is backing his training partner, No. 2-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, for the next title shot.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov is already in the title conversation, riding a three-fight winning streak. Now, his friend and training partner Johnny Walker has made a case for him to receive the next title opportunity.

Another major matchup is scheduled for December, with Alex Pereira set to face Sergei Pavlovich . The fight could produce another strong contender for the heavyweight title.

The heavyweight division’s title picture is beginning to take shape after Ciryl Gane made his first title defense against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 last weekend.

Johnny Walker Says Alexander Volkov Should Get the Title Shot

Johnny Walker and Alexander Volkov train together in Las Vegas. Both compete in the UFC’s heavyweight division, but they have publicly ruled out fighting each other.

“Yeah, he’s the main training partner there, and he’s really good, and he’s next for the opportunity to fight for the belt,” Walker said in an interview with Helen Yee.

Since 2023, Volkov has suffered just one loss, which came against Ciryl Gane. However, many fans and MMA pundits believe he deserved the nod in what was a closely contested split decision.

As a result, Walker’s pick makes sense. The heavyweight division is currently busy, with several matchups already booked. However, Volkov remains a viable option for the UFC’s next title fight.

Josh Hokit vs. Walker: A Fight to Make

The heavyweight division is already stacked with worthy contenders, and several fights are in the works. Johnny Walker made his heavyweight debut this year and has since won back-to-back fights.

He currently has no official fight booked. Hokit, meanwhile, is coming off a close loss to Gane. A rematch with Gane appears unlikely for now, especially with Volkov already in the title conversation.

That could make Walker an interesting opponent for the American heavyweight. Both fighters have unapologetic personalities, which could make for an entertaining build-up.

Moreover, Walker and Hokit are known for their aggressive fighting styles and willingness to go all out inside the octagon rather than play it safe. That makes this a potentially exciting matchup, with a bigger opportunity awaiting the winner.