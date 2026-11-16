NEW “He Could Be a World Champion”: Demetrious Johnson Surprised by Josh Hokit’s Age as He Backs His UFC Future

Demetrious Johnson (L) and Josh Hokit (R) Imago

The former UFC champion believes Josh Hokit still has plenty of time to develop and could eventually become the heavyweight champion.

Josh Hokit failed to capture the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14. The American star is just 29 years old and earned a title shot after securing only four UFC wins. However, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was unaware of Hokit’s age. After learning that he was only 29, DJ said that Hokit still has plenty of time and could eventually win the belt. Demetrious Johnson Backs Josh Hokit to Become UFC Champion Despite the loss, Josh Hokit showed the heart of a warrior and kept the fight competitive throughout all five rounds. However, Ciryl Gane did enough by maintaining his distance and consistently landing strikes to earn the nod from all three judges.

Demetrious Johnson gave his verdict on the fight on his YouTube channel. During the discussion, he also realized just how young Hokit was. “He's super young. He's 29... didn't realize he was that young. So, like I said, you give him three, four more years of just like some good training, some kickboxing, some Muay Thai, you know, I think he could be a world champion in heavyweight,” DJ said. Following the fight, several fans and fighters, including Alex Pereira, questioned the result. Pereira even told Hokit backstage that he believed the American had won. Alex Pereira Meets Hokit Backstage at UFC 334 It is important to note that Josh Hokit and Alex Pereira have not always been on good terms. In fact, the two exchanged verbal jabs during the lead-up to UFC 334. However, Pereira, who was in attendance at the event, shook his head after the result was announced. He later met Hokit backstage. During their interaction, Pereira told Hokit that he believed he had won the fight. In a show of mutual respect, Hokit wished the Brazilian luck for his upcoming fight.