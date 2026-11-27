Stephen Thompson reveals how he set up spinning kick TKO of Charles Radtke at UFC 334

Stephen Thompson has explained exactly how he set up his terrifying spinning kick TKO against Charles Radtke at UFC 334.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson suggested that he patiently set up the spinning wheel kick/spinning hook kick knockout of Charles Radtke.

The fight, which headlined the preliminary card portion of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on November 14, marked Thompson's final MMA matchup.

Stephen Thompson has outlined exactly how he secured a spectacular finish over fellow welterweight Charles Radtke.

Apparently, he didn't go full force with it right away, instead analyzing Radtke's reactions to eventually time the kick. He threw the spinning kick without much power, which drew a reaction from Radtke.

Thompson stated, "I start throwing more kicks, but I don't actually hit him with the kick. 'Cause I wanna see his reaction."

He added, "He is starting to slow down. Now this is the whiff. I'm testing the waters. If you notice, I threw the spinning hook kick, and he faded back. The timing was off. He still had enough reaction time to kind of fade back a little bit."

Thompson noted, "So I'm calculating all this during the fight. I'm too far away. He's not yet tired enough to take this shot. That was a test."

He drew attention to the feints, which got reactions from Radtke, and they also showed that the latter gradually started having a tough time gauging when the strikes would come.

Thompson also underscored the significance of the 45-degree roundhouse kick to the body from an open-stance striking battle. The footage showed him throwing a left-leg 45-degree roundhouse kick from the southpaw stance against Radtke, who was in an orthodox stance.

"Wonderboy" signaled that one must learn that kick, which is particularly effective in open-stance striking contests and when the opponent is tired. His aforementioned kick to Radtke's body helped him set up the eventual third-round technical knockout victory, which came with a spinning hook kick to the head.

The 43-year-old pointed out that he utilized side kicks to target his opponent's torso, in addition to tagging him with the roundhouse kicks. Thomson even underlined the importance of switching between head and body shots to keep his foe guessing.

Watch Stephen Thompson explain the setup of his incredible TKO at UFC 334 below:

Stephen Thompson might be seen in RAF wrestling in the near future

Karateka Stephen Thompson competed as a professional mixed martial arts fighter from the year 2010 to 2026. He holds the honor of being a two-time UFC welterweight championship challenger.

Thompson recently went on to indicate that becoming a father, the physical challenges one faces in regard to recovery as they age, and his career as a karate coach have all helped him transition from MMA competition to retirement.

Nevertheless, the beloved fighter has hinted that competing in the sport of freestyle wrestling in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling organization could be on the cards for him in the near future.