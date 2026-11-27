Ilia Topuria’s ex-coach Jorge Climent rejects Paddy Pimblett's wild claim.

Although Paddy apologized, the beef later escalated to a point where Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria during their altercation in March 2022 in London. The two went at each other again during the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference.

The infamous Topuria and Pimblett beef started in 2021 when Pimblett called Georgian fans “fake Russians.” The remark didn’t sit right with Topuria, who called Pimblett out for mocking the 2008 Russo-Georgian War.

Ilia Topuria’s former coach Jorge Climent says Paddy Pimblett used Ilia Topuria ’s name to get attention, not the other way around.

Ilia Topuria is currently recovering from his last fight, where he suffered his first career loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in June 2026. The Georgian is targeting a return to the octagon in early 2027.

Topuria has campaigned for an immediate lightweight title rematch against Justin Gaethje. But he is also open to a backup grudge match against his nemesis Paddy Pimblett upon his return.

Earlier this month in November, "The Baddy" in an interview with Joe Rogan claimed that Topuria only became famous in the MMA world because he latched onto his name and clout during their early social media spats.

Jorge Climent Claims Paddy Pimblett is Using Ilia Topuria's Name to Become Famous

In a recent interview with Bet Brothers, Jorge Climent pushed back against Paddy's claims. He argued that Pimblett is the one who is riding on Ilya Topuria's star power.

“That’s what Paddy says. I think it’s Paddy who’s using Ilia’s name to become famous. I mean, who’s the famous one? Who’s the new Conor McGregor of the UFC, the new Canelo? Everyone’s talking about him, win or lose. He gets attention because of how he acts, how he moves.”

🚨Ilia Topuria’s former coach Jorge Climent fires back at Paddy Pimblett’s fame claim, saying Paddy is the one using Ilia’s name for attention. “That’s what Paddy says. I think it’s Paddy who’s using Ilia’s name to become famous. I mean, who’s the famous one? Who’s the new Conor McGregor of the UFC, the new Canelo? Everyone’s talking about him, win or lose. He gets attention because of how he acts, how he moves.” Via: https://t.co/43HKnRRhAk — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) November 27, 2026

Pimblett has previously said that he wants to retire Topuria upon making his return in April 2027.

The Georgian recently suggested he and Paddy coach The Ultimate Fighter and then the two settle their beef inside the TUF cage.

"Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off. Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler."