NEW Ciryl Gane Responds to Alex Pereira's Cheating Claims Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 Imago Images

Ciryl Gane has clapped back at Alex Pereira, who called him a 'cheater' for his eye pokes, the Frenchman thanked the fighters who backed him against Pereira.

From This Article 1 . Relying on the Stats and the Referees

Ciryl Gane is brushing off the dirty fighter narrative ahead of his upcoming heavyweight title defense at UFC 334. The French heavyweight, holding a professional record of 14-2 (1 NC) with a 9-2 (1 NC) mark inside the Octagon, has faced increasing scrutiny over illegal blows and eye pokes in recent bouts. High-profile opponents, including Alex Pereira and former champion Tom Aspinall, have voiced frustration over foul incidents during their encounters. However, "Bon Gamin" remains unfazed by the public noise, relying on official officiating to clear his name. Relying on the Stats and the Referees When asked directly about accusations of deliberate cheating, Gane dismissed the criticism as internet narrative rather than facts.

"The people like to say some stupid things of me, but it's just about statistics, or just about the rules, the facts," Gane said. "When you ask to the referee, the biggest referee in the UFC going to tell you, no, there are nothing special with Ciryl." Gane noted that the perception around his fighting style is slowly changing as respected veterans evaluate the tape logically. Former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and T.J. Dillashaw recently came to his defense on Cruz's Love & War podcast, pointing out that split-second movement and head shifts during heavy exchanges often lead to unintentional fouls rather than calculated cheating. "Like a lot of real good fighters saying, no, Ciryl is not a cheater," Gane added. "So step by step the people trying to balance a little bit." The controversy hasn't slowed down the division's top spot. With Aspinall sidelined during recovery, Gane solidified his position at the top of the weight class and now prepares to anchor the Octagon against rising challenger Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in New York. For Gane, the mission remains focused on execution in the cage rather than engaging in endless debates on social media.