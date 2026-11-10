Henry Cejudo demonstrates what Josh Hokit must do to dethrone Ciryl Gane at UFC 334

Henry Cejudo (inset) sees a great path to victory for Josh Hokit (left) against Ciryl Gane (right) at UFC 334.

Henry Cejudo demonstrated what Josh Hokit has to do for him to beat heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Cejudo, akin to several other fans and experts, insinuated that striking savant Gane may run into trouble in the grappling department against wrestling maestro Hokit.

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight kingpin suggested that Hokit's strategy of using and evading strikes to transition into takedowns would greatly benefit him against Gane.

Henry Cejudo has outlined what Josh Hokit should do in order to beat Ciryl Gane and become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

He even recounted Jon Jones's submission win over Gane from 2023, adding that Hokit's grappling could help him earn a similar win over the Frenchman.

Henry Cejudo's advice for Josh Hokit on Ciryl Gane UFC heavyweight title clash

Taking to X, MMA veteran Henry Cejudo implied that the upcoming fight between Josh Hokit and UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane could witness the coronation of a new champion.

Cejudo stated, "This is how we are going to hear 'and new' for Josh Hokit. Number one is how he smokes that damn jab. He doesn't throw it. But you can watch that fight with him and Derrick Lewis."

Demonstrating the moves, Cejudo said, "He's able to use that jab, smoke it to get to the shot, and then eventually get the damn takedown."

Furthermore, Cejudo indicated that Hokit utilized the technique, securing a takedown by throwing a strike/feint, with his back hand/power hand as well. He harked back to Hokit's fight against Denzel Freeman, showing a sequence where the wrestling savant threw a right hand and transitioned into a takedown against Freeman.

"Triple C" said, "He (Josh Hokit) is doing it from the lead arm. And he's doing it from the back hand. He's smoking both of them to eventually look for his damn takedowns."

Cejudo pointed out that although Ciryl Gane has an eight-inch reach advantage against Hokit, the latter can close the distance if he takes a page out of Gane's former opponent Jon Jones's book.

The freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist explained, "Did exactly what Jon Jones did. Wait for that freaking lead jab. Boom! Slip the head to be able to get the takedown, take the back, obviously do damn work."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Josh Hokit's imminent clash against Ciryl Gane below:

The KEYS TO VICTORY for Josh Hokit to become the NEW heavyweight champion 🔑🇺🇸 Do you guys think Hokit takes down Gane and we will hear “AND NEW” this weekend? 😳🔥 Get your sticky on! @stickermule https://t.co/SMWTIaqc8v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 10, 2026

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 334; Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong at RAF 15

Josh Hokit, who's undefeated as a professional MMA fighter thus far, has vowed to dominantly defeat Ciryl Gane.

On the contrary, "Bon Gamin" has asserted that he's confident about getting his hand raised and defending his throne. The Gane vs. Hokit clash headlines UFC 334 on November 14.

As for Henry Cejudo, he's lately been working on his freestyle wrestling career under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling banner. "Triple C" is set to put his RAF lightweight crossover title at stake against UFC bantamweight Song Yadong at RAF 15 on November 28.