The undefeated GOAT of the UFC has finally been defeated by an actual goat.

The video was filmed outdoors in a rural setting in Dagestan. A shirtless Nurmagomedov in black UFC shorts can be seen kneeling and bracing himself against a boulder while facing a large, light-colored goat who is standing on the rock.

A video has been going viral on the internet that shows Nurmagomedov playfully challenging an actual goat to a head-butting contest.

The undefeated (29–0) UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally taken a loss, but against a goat.

Nurmagomedov looks fully locked in as he presses his head against the goat. After a few moments of back and forth, he realizes that the animal refuses to budge, so he eventually backs away, laughing.

The clip has gained massive traction on social media, and the fans are joking that the undefeated is finally 29-1 against the GOAT.

Watch the video below:

UFC dövüşçüsü Khabib bir keçiyle kafa güreşi yaptı. Keçi karşısında zorlanan Khabib yenemeyeceğini anlayınca savaşmayı bıraktı. https://t.co/pVpZqo37pc — HypeON Haber (@HypeOnHaber) November 26, 2026

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Retired For Good

Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestled his last match at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, where he forced Justin Gajthe to submit in the second round.

Following the win, Nurmagomedov had an emotional moment in the center of the octagon where he broke down in tears and placed his gloves on the canvas.

He officially announced his retirement at 29-0. He explained that he had promised his mother he would not fight again without his father, who passed away in July 2020.

Recently, Jake Paul offered Khabib Nurmagomedov $200 million to come out of his retirement, but “The Eagle” rejected it, claiming that he has nothing to prove.

He said, "Why I have to come back? Nothing to prove. There is no opponent, only money. It's not motivation for me."