Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants the UFC to take away Islam Makhachev's championship belt.

With Ramadan approaching, Makhachev has opted to sit out the holy month , so he’s expected to be back only after May 2027.

Makhachev had verbally agreed to the fight. But now, he wants Prates to prove himself against undefeated contender Michael Morales first before challenging him in a welterweight title unification bout.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley isn’t happy that Islam Makhachev pulled out of his fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027.

Tyron Woodley: 'A Champion Should Defend His Title Even When Injured'

In a new interview with Ignition Poker, Tyron Woodley was asked to share his two cents on Makhachev delaying a possible title defense against Carlos Prates.

A furious Woodley said champions don’t get to wait and sit around. They should be defending their titles even if they’re injured, something he himself has done in the past. He also accused Islam Makhachev of "running away" from Ilia Topuria when he vacated his lightweight belt in May 2025.

“As champion, you don’t get to wait. There’s not enough UFC stars for you to sit back and wait when nobody even knows you. You’re still Khabib Jr. You need to fight anybody that comes up. I fought all my UFC title fights hurt. Unless you’re injured, who do you think you are? And you ran from Ilia to another division."

Woodley then suggested that UFC should take the belt from him. He said he’s disrespecting the division by not defending his title against Prates.

“Islam is holding sh*t up. Take the belt from him. … Sit your a*s down somewhere. Tell him I said it. I said, “Islam Makhachev, sit your a*s down somewhere.” This division is legendary. This is f*king Georges St-Pierre’s division.”

While Makhachev isn’t expected to be back until mid 2027, he has said that he’ll begin his training in January 2027.