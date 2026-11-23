Islam Makhachev Reveals How Ramadan Made Him Realise He Was Wasting Time on Video Games
Islam Makhachev says observing Ramadan helped him realise how much time he was wasting playing video games.
GTA 6 is all anyone is talking about right now. The memes were everywhere before it came out, and once it dropped, the internet went wild. Reports say it had already sold 32.5 million copies before launch. A lot of UFC fighters are gamers; they are talking about the game and how wild it is. Islam Makhachev is not one of them. He used to be hooked on video games, so he stays away from them now. He also said whether he has played GTA 6 or not.
Islam Makhachev Reveals Why He Threw Away His Gaming PC After Losing A Month To Video Games
Makhachev revealed that he got into gaming during quarantine when he had nothing else to do. The welterweight champion spent so much time playing on his computer that an entire month went by without him doing anything productive.
Makhachev stated, "During quarantine, I got a computer. There was nowhere to go and nothing to do. Next thing I know, it's been a month, spending so much time on the computer. Then Ramadan started and I hadn't done anything useful. On the first day of Ramadan, I realised I'd wasted a whole month, so I just threw the computer away."
When Ramadan started, the 34 year old realised how much time he had wasted and decided to throw his computer away so he could focus on more important things. This shows how focused the welterweight champion is and how much value he gives to real life over virtual games. But he is also planning to retire from his professional career.
Islam Makhachev Hints At Retirement, Says He Will Soon Listen To His Mother’s Wishes
Makhachev admitted that he doesn't know how many fights he has left, but he feels he's nearing the end of his MMA career. The 34 year old says he doesn't have much motivation left, especially with no new challengers exciting him.
During his recent talk with Red Corner MMA, the welterweight champion said: "My mother has always been against me fighting. I've always listened to my mother, so soon I will obey her word."
Makhachev also said his mother has always wanted him to stop fighting. For now, that is not happening. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are going at it for the interim welterweight belt, and whoever wins gets the shot at him. Indeed, the next fight for Makhachev will be exciting to watch.