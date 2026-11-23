Islam Makhachev says observing Ramadan helped him realise how much time he was wasting playing video games.

GTA 6 is all anyone is talking about right now. The memes were everywhere before it came out, and once it dropped, the internet went wild. Reports say it had already sold 32.5 million copies before launch. A lot of UFC fighters are gamers; they are talking about the game and how wild it is. Islam Makhachev is not one of them. He used to be hooked on video games, so he stays away from them now. He also said whether he has played GTA 6 or not.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Why He Threw Away His Gaming PC After Losing A Month To Video Games

Makhachev revealed that he got into gaming during quarantine when he had nothing else to do. The welterweight champion spent so much time playing on his computer that an entire month went by without him doing anything productive.

Makhachev stated, "During quarantine, I got a computer. There was nowhere to go and nothing to do. Next thing I know, it's been a month, spending so much time on the computer. Then Ramadan started and I hadn't done anything useful. On the first day of Ramadan, I realised I'd wasted a whole month, so I just threw the computer away."