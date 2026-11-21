Following his loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, Brian Ortega seemingly retired from professional MMA.

Speaking to Michael Bisping after the fight, Ortega stated that he started MMA because he was fueled by hate, but he felt bad about hitting Hooker, and the fire has gone out.

The career of Brian Ortega is seemingly over following his one-sided decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. T-City was unable to put it all together, despite moving up to lightweight against an out-of-form Hooker.

Brian Ortega announces his retirement 🫡 What a career T-City has had 👏 #UFCQatar | Stream LIVE with TNT Sports on HBO https://t.co/B8zN20b9vs — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 21, 2026

Brian Ortega Retires

Although it hasn't gone all his way in recent years, his rise to the top of the featherweight division was certainly impressive. Training with Rener Gracie as his head coach for his entire career, the submission specialist rose through the ranks on the regional scene; Ortega picked up both the RTA and RFA featherweight titles before joining the UFC.

At 8-0 Ortega debuted against Mike De La Torre, submitting him via rear-naked choke early in the first round. This win was turned into a no contest after T-City tested positive for drostanolone, and he was suspended for nine months.

Ortega would go on a run of six straight finishes, the majority of which were come-from-behind victories, something he became a specialist at. He also became the first person to finish Frankie Edgar in 29 professional fights.

First Title Fight and Demise

That six-fight winning run would see Ortega realise a featherweight title fight against Max Holloway.

Unfortunately for Ortega, it would go down as one of the most one-sided title fights in UFC history. Holloway would land 307 total strikes, of which 290 were significant. The beatdown led to a doctor's stoppage after the fourth round.

After almost two years away from competition, Ortega would return and dominate Chan Sung Jung across five rounds, consequently earning him another title shot, this time against Alexander Volkanovski. He would come extremely close to submitting the champion with a guillotine; however, it wasn't to be, and he was on the wrong side of a decision.

Rounding out his career, Ortega would go 1-3, with a win and a loss to Yair Rodriguez, a loss to Aljamain Sterling and most recently a loss to Dan Hooker.

Ortega will retire with a reputation of being a perennial contender, albeit one who never lived up to expectations.