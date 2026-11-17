This weekend at UFC Qatar, former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka makes the walk to the Octagon for the tenth time as he aims to bounce back from a catastrophic defeat to Carlos Ulberg earlier this year.

In the co-main event, previous bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is seeking to earn his shot at the featherweight crown with a colossal upset victory over the imposing Kevin Vallejos. These are some of the most interesting pre-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC Qatar.

Across from him will stand newly-minted top contender Navajo Stirling, who is riding an immense amount of momentum after flattening Polish legend Jan Błachowicz inside of three minutes.

Cannonier is a former Alaska Fighting Championship heavyweight champion

Across his tenure in the UFC, he has fought in three different weight classes: heavyweight, light heavyweight, and currently middleweight. He is one of five fighters to have logged knockout wins in three different divisions in the company; the others being Conor McGregor, Vitor Belfort, Robert Whittaker, and Max Holloway. He holds the UFC record for the most significant strikes landed in a 185-lb bout with +241

He once challenged for the UFC middleweight championship back in 2022 at UFC 276, losing to then incumbent Israel Adesanya

Ikram Aliskerov

Aliskerov is a former seven-time Sambo gold medalist

In his run in the promotion, he has acquired wins over the likes of Phil Hawes, Park Jun-yong, and Brunno Ferreira. All of his losses in mixed martial arts have come via former champions in Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker

He has earned one Performance of the Night award

UFC Qatar: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev

Kyoji Horiguchi

Horiguchi is a former Shooto, RIZIN, and Bellator Bantamweight Champion. He also earned the RIZIN flyweight title at one point

He has the most professional fights out of everyone on the UFC Qatar card with 43 bouts. 15 of his 36 victories have come by way of knockout. Across both of his stints in the organization his record stands at 9-2.

He is a second degree black belt in Shotokan Karate

Asu Almabayev

Almabayev is a former M-1 Global Interim Flyweight Champion. Other than in his fight with Manel Kape, he has taken down every single opponent he has faced in the UFC, including recording nine against CJ Vergara. He has earned two Performance of the Night award

He has gone 9-1 in his last ten contests

UFC Qatar: Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega

Dan Hooker

Hooker is a former Supremacy Fighting Championships and Australian Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion, having defended the latter twice. He has also earned titles in kickboxing as well, earning the World Kickboxing Federation welterweight and the King in the Ring middleweight championships

He has earned three Fight of the Night and three Performance of the Night awards

He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brian Ortega

Ortega is a former Resurrection Fighting Alliance featherweight champion

He has fought for the promotion’s 145-lb belt on two occasions, losing to both Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. He is tied for the UFC record for the third most finishes in featherweight history with seven, sharing the record only with Ricardo Lamas, and Joanderson Brito.

His appearance at UFC Qatar is his first fight at lightweight. Eight of his 16 wins have come via submission

UFC Qatar: Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion, having defended that belt thrice.

He is tied with Marlon Vera for the most wins in UFC bantamweight history with 14. He also holds the record for the second most control time in the division with 1:09:10. He has earned. At featherweight, Sterling holds wins over the likes of Calvin Kattar, Brian Ortega, andYoussef Zalal

He has earned one Performance of the Night award

Kevin Vallejos

Under the Samurai Fight House banner, he earned the company’s bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight championships

He has not lost a fight since falling to Jean Silva on the Contender Series back in 2023, winning seven bouts in a row, with six of those ending inside the distance. 13 of his 18 wins as a professional have occurred by way of strikes. His appearance at UFC Qatar will be the first time he has not fought in Las Vegas for a promotional match since 2024.

UFC Qatar: Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

Jiří Procházka

Prochazka is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He was also the inaugural RIZIN light heavyweight champion as well

He is the first Czech UFC title-holder. In his six wins in the organization, he has earned a post-fight award, earning three Fight of the Night and five Performance of the Night bonuses. Across his 39 bouts as a professional, he has seen the scorecards just twice. He also has earned 28 triumphs by knockout. He is 2-3 in UFC main events.

Navajo Stirling

In mixed martial arts, Stirling is a former Hex Fight Series light heavyweight champion. In Muay Thai, he is also a former WBC MuayThai New Zealand Heavyweight Champion

He is the only undefeated fighter competing on the UFC Qatar card. His appearance on the card will be his fourth match of 2026; he has won his previous three by stoppage before the third round. He has earned one Performance of the Night award.