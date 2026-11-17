Israel Adesanya believes Amanda Nunes was enjoying herself a little too much in her return to the Octagon, and her willingness to engage in grappling exchanges ultimately became her downfall at UFC 334.

To be fair, Nunes did find some success on the ground, completing two takedowns and recording over four minutes of control time. Nevertheless, Harrison eventually caught one of her kicks in the fourth, dumped her to the canvas, and locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Nunes started strong at Madison Square Garden, landing powerful combinations and eliciting reactions from Harrison. However, from the second round onward, she appeared to shelve her biggest strength, her stand-up, and increasingly engaged in grappling exchanges with the Olympic judoka.

Kayla Harrison spoiled Amanda Nunes ' return to MMA, submitting the consensus women's MMA GOAT in the fourth round at UFC 334. Israel Adesanya, for one, believes Nunes' attempt to "prove a point" during the bout might have cost her the fight.

Adesanya believes Nunes was enjoying herself a little too much in her return to the Octagon, and her willingness to engage in grappling ultimately became her downfall.

Israel Adesanya Attributes Amanda Nunes' Loss to Grappling with Kayla Harrison

Israel Adesanya believes Amanda Nunes was having an almost sadistic level of enjoyment being back in the Octagon under the bright lights, even when she found herself in bad positions. During a recent segment of the Precision podcast, he said:

"She was just sadistically enjoying being in there, like even in the bad positions. Round two, she goes back and engages in grappling with Kayla Harrison."

Echoing the consensus and criticism following the event, the former UFC middleweight champion also believes that the 'Lioness' was trying to prove she could hold her own against Harrison in the grappling department. In hindsight, 'The Last Stylebender' is convinced this was exactly what cost her the contest:

"That was, I think, a bad move, because she got handled at the end of the first round. I'm just speculating because we don't know what it was like when they were training with each other; she felt confident enough to get back in there in her own wheelhouse and try and impose or prove a point. But maybe trying to prove the point might have cost her the fight."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya Says Amanda Nunes Won't Make the Same Mistakes in Potential Rematch

Leading up to UFC 334, Kayla Harrison had proposed an interesting rematch idea. Harrison said she would beat Amanda Nunes at MSG and then give her an automatic rematch at featherweight. Following this past weekend's fights, Dana White also seemingly greenlit the idea.

Israel Adesanya, for his part, is sold on Harrison vs. Nunes at 145 pounds, and he believes the 'Lioness' won't make the same mistake of grappling with the Olympic judoka this time around. During the aforementioned podcast, Adesanya said:

"I think that trying to prove a point in those positions cost her the fight. I don't think she's gonna make that mistake again if she goes up a weight... Just stay away from that. Just go back to what got you through the dance, which is just striking."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (21:56):