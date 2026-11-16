Amanda Nunes has become the first woman to complete a takedown against Kayla Harrison in the UFC, and that has clearly impressed the champion.

While her wrestling pressure was commendable, Nunes was eventually reversed on most occasions and ended up on the bottom. Nevertheless, she managed to score two takedowns against Harrison. Nunes is the first woman to complete a takedown against Harrison in the UFC, and that has clearly impressed the champion.

For context, at UFC 334, Nunes started strong, connecting with powerful combinations against the reigning champion, which seemed to be doing considerable damage. However, in the subsequent rounds, the Brazilian strangely shelved her biggest strength, her striking, and chose to grapple with the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka.

UFC 334 is in the history books, and Kayla Harrison has prevailed as the undisputed women's bantamweight champion, scoring a fourth-round finish over Amanda Nunes. Nevertheless, one aspect of Nunes' game has surprised Harrison.

Kayla Harrison Impressed by Amanda Nunes' Grappling

During the UFC 334 post-show, while on a panel featuring fellow ATT member Dustin Poirier, alongside Dominick Cruz and Michael Chiesa, Harrison noted how surprised she was by Nunes taking her down during their bout. Reacting to the moment, the credentialed grappler couldn't help but say:

"Oh my God, she threw me tonight. I might have to give her a gold medal. She did throw me. She threw me tonight... Yeah, it took me by surprise. Did I defend a couple shots? I don't even know what happened."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Interestingly, apart from the final rear-naked choke submission, one look at the grappling stats shows that both women were fairly neck and neck. Harrison completed three of her nine takedown attempts, while Nunes landed two of her seven. The champion recorded a total control time of 5:41, with Nunes not too far behind at 4:28.

Following the win, Harrison is now on a five-fight win streak and is 4-0 in the UFC. The 36-year-old teased a potential retirement during her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, citing her grueling weight cut as one of the reasons.

Kayla Harrison Fell Back on Her Judo Roots to Outgrapple Amanda Nunes

While Kayla Harrison is grateful that Amanda Nunes chose to grapple with her at UFC 334, it appears she had to rely on her judo skills, as opposed to traditional MMA grappling, to get the better of the consensus women's MMA GOAT at Madison Square Garden.

During the post-fight press conference, when asked whether she was surprised by Nunes choosing to grapple with her, Harrison confirmed that she was. She also noted that she had to fall back on judo throws to out-grapple the Brazilian, even though such moves are considered risky in MMA, given the possibility of an opponent taking one's back:

"For sure. When she grappled with me, I was very grateful. And she did a very good job of hip control, which I've just spent the last ten years training MMA, trying to get underhooks, underhooks, underhooks. And sometimes you just have to go back to the roots and do some judo throws. Not always the best, because it's easy for them to get your back. But it ultimately worked tonight."