Kayla Harrison had some interesting words when the veteran commentator Joe Rogan asked her if this would be her last rodeo.

During her post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Harrison had some interesting words when the veteran commentator asked her if this would be her last rodeo.

At UFC 334, Harrison soldiered through early adversity on the feet against Nunes and even dealt with the former champion's takedown attempts, repeatedly turning the tables to showcase her grappling dominance. In the fourth round, Harrison caught Nunes' front kick, took her down, and quickly jumped on her back to lock in a rear-naked choke, forcing the former champion to tap out.

Kayla Harrison reigned supreme as she routed the returning Amanda Nunes , submitting her in the fourth round. Having beaten arguably the greatest women's fighter in the history of the sport, it looks like Harrison could be considering retirement.

Kayla Harrison Teases Potential Retirement

Harrison has been contemplating retirement for some time, partly owing to injuries and partly because of the toll the grueling weight cuts have been taking on her body.

In May 2025, she told MMA Junkie that she naturally walked around at 165 pounds, meaning she would have to shed around 30 lbs to make the bantamweight limit. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in late October, the American even revealed she still had 20 lbs to lose with just over three weeks remaining before UFC 334.

Harrison also discussed the possibility of her fight against Amanda Nunes being her last, speaking with Ariel Helwani. She noted that there might be little incentive for her to stick around after fighting Nunes, other than a potential showdown against Valentina Shevchenko.

Now, following her UFC 334 victory, it seems Harrison is giving retirement another thought. Speaking to Joe Rogan during her post-fight Octagon interview, she had this to say:

"Yeah. I mean, I've got a lot of decisions to make when I get home. Every time I make weight, I say, 'Never again.' So, let's see. I definitely have some injuries after that fight. I'm gonna have to heal up."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Kayla Harrison Labels Challenging Journey to Win Over Amanda Nunes "Surreal"

Kayla Harrison's journey to victory over Amanda Nunes was far from an easy one. The two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka underwent neck surgery earlier this year, which required a lengthy rehabilitation. She had to bounce back from that setback and rebuild herself into fighting shape before taking on the consensus greatest women's fighter of all time.

Now, looking back at her triumph, arguably the greatest win of her career, Harrison had some hard-hitting words to share:

"It feels surreal. Sometimes I can't believe my life, Joe. I was sexually abused at a young age, and statistically I'm not supposed to be here. So, to go from that, if you told me at six years old that this would be my life, if you had told me at 16 years old that this would be my life, I wouldn't have believed you. And I'm just really grateful. I'm humbled. It's an honor and a privilege to stand before you. New York City, I love you."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below: