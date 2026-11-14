Daniel Cormier and his guests, on a recent episode of his show, called the Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison fight the greatest female fight of all time.

The praise didn’t stop at the divisional or even women’s MMA level. Jon Anik went a step further, pointing directly at Harrison’s decorated athletic pedigree across multiple combat sports.

“Is this the greatest female fight of all time?” the discussion opened, before getting an immediate, emphatic answer: “It is.”

Few matchups in women’s mixed martial arts carry the gravity of UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison colliding with returning two-division legend Amanda Nunes at UFC 334. Speaking on Daniel Cormier’s show ahead of Saturday’s co-main event at Madison Square Garden, the crew didn't hold back when framing what is at stake in New York.

“And forget gender. Kayla Harrison could go down on paper as the best combat sports athlete of all time,” the segment continued. “She has twice as many Olympic gold medals as Henry Cejudo, with all due respect.”

A Superfight on Par With MMA and Boxing’s Biggest Collisions

It is hard to argue with the hype. In terms of star power, legacy and championship hardware, Harrison vs. Nunes feels like the female equivalent of Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon or Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring, a rare generational collision between an unstoppable current force and an all-time icon.

Harrison (19-1) captured back-to-back Olympic judo gold medals in 2012 and 2016 before conquering the PFL and tearing through the UFC’s 135-pound division. Across her UFC run, the 36-year-old southpaw has landed 4.29 significant strikes per minute at a crisp 62 percent accuracy rate while maintaining 100 percent takedown defense and submitting Julianna Pena at UFC 316 to claim the belt.

Standing across from her is Nunes (23-5), the UFC Hall of Famer returning from a three-year retirement after vacating both the bantamweight and featherweight titles in 2023. The 38-year-old Brazilian has a 3-inch reach advantage (69 inches to 66) and lands 4.55 significant strikes per minute, boasting wins over eight current or former UFC champions.

Originally scheduled for January before Harrison’s neck surgery forced a delay, the former American Top Team teammates finally settle their score in front of a packed New York crowd.