Dustin Poirier recognizes that both Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison are dealing with different challenges heading into UFC 334, and has now offered his take on which could have greater implications inside the Octagon.

The reigning women's bantamweight champion, Harrison, however, has suffered a serious injury in recent times and underwent neck surgery this past January to repair two herniated cervical discs, with reports indicating that one was replaced.

Nunes last stepped inside the Octagon for her retirement fight against Irene Aldana in 2023. Returning after a near three-and-a-half-year layoff, many believe ring rust could be a factor.

Heading into the UFC 334 co-main event, both Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison are expected to be somewhat handicapped by their respective layoffs and injuries.

Harrison spent eight weeks in a neck brace, and it was this surgery that forced her out of her original meeting with Nunes at UFC 324.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who shares the same American Top Team (ATT) lineage as Nunes and Harrison, has weighed in on which of these setbacks could have a greater impact inside the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier's Take on Amanda Nunes's Ring Rust and Kayla Harrison's Injury

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Poirier was asked which was tougher to come back from: a three-and-a-half-year layoff or neck surgery. The Diamond offered a rather thoughtful response. As he sees it, what is commonly known as ring rust might not actually be a thing:

"She hurt her neck twice. I think it was only one surgery. It depends, because if Amanda's actually in the gym, putting in the work, sweating, pushing herself, I don't think ring rust is gonna be that big of a deal. But if she's kind of been out of the gym these last few years, it could be a big deal. We gotta find out tomorrow night."

As for who he thinks will get their hand raised at Madison Square Garden, Poirier is torn:

"I know how dangerous Amanda is. She's doing this because she wants to, not because she has to. That makes it even more dangerous. But I also know how hard Kayla works and how good of a fighter she is. This is another coin toss, but I gotta go with my girl Kayla."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Kayla Harrison Explains Why Dustin Poirier Is a "Leader"

If Kayla Harrison had to explain to a new MMA fan who Dustin Poirier is 20 years from now, she would use one word: leader. Harrison holds The Diamond in such high regard and considers him an absolute inspiration.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, when the host asked how she would introduce Poirier to a newcomer to mixed martial arts, Harrison recalled a moment at ATT when Dustin's subtle words helped her through a difficult time:

"It's a solo sport... And it can feel really lonely at times. But I will say that Dustin is a leader. I remember crying on the mat and him saying, 'You're right where you're supposed to be, Kayla Harrison.' Just simple, not like, get up or come on. He just looked over at me. We're both sweating. We're both bleeding. We're both in the grind. And he just says, 'You're right where you're supposed to be, Kayla Harrison; let's go.' And it seems so small, but yeah, he was right. He is right."