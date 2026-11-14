Alexander Volkanovski revisits his prediction for Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, highlighting a key concern ahead of the former champion’s UFC return.

The UFC recently reached out to several fighters to get their predictions for the blockbuster co-main event. When asked who he believes will win, Volkanovski admitted that he had previously favored Nunes but has now changed his prediction.

Many are considering this bout the greatest female fight in sports history, and the MMA world is super excited, with many sharing predictions. Recently, UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski weighed in on Harrison vs. Nunes and shared his prediction.

Two of the greatest female combat athletes, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, will throw down in the co-main event of UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. Harrison in his first UFC women's bantamweight title defense against Nunes, who is making a comeback from retirement.

The Australian champion believes Nunes' time away from competition could work against her, leading him to lean toward Harrison ahead of their clash.

“Tough one for me, I have always said Nunes would win that fight... but the time away from the sport has me leaning towards Kayla. Really looking foward to seeing this fight,” Volkanovski responded.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s reply below:

Volkanovski’s comments highlight the biggest talking point of the fight: whether Nunes will be able to deliver the performance she used to when he was a champion, and whether the octagon rust will play a huge factor.

Nunes was last seen in action at UFC 289 back in June 2023 against Irene Aldana, where she secured a decision victory and retired from the sport.

Though many fighters predict defeat for Nunes, citing her absence from competition, former UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes is going with ‘The Lioness’ to get her hand raised at UFC 334.

Diego Lopes backs Amanda Nunes to reclaim UFC bantamweight title

The UFC also reached out to Lopes for his prediction. He believes Nunes still has what it takes to defeat Harrison and reclaim the women’s bantamweight throne.

“I think Amanda Nunes still has what it takes to win and reclaim the title,” Lopes replied.

Harrison vs. Nunes has received mixed predictions from the fighters alike. However, the American champion remains the betting favorite heading into UFC 334. One thing is for sure: it promises to deliver an exciting fight for the fans.